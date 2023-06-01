While Moscow’s armed forces continue to attack Ukraine, drone incursions into Russian territory do not stop either. The latest target hit is an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region. The situation – as the Kremlin itself admits – remains “rather alarming” even in the border region of Belgorod. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has raised his voice, openly accusing the United Kingdom of “directly encouraging” Kiev to carry out “terrorist operations” against Russia.
For the head of Russian diplomacy, London is “one of the main puppeteers” among those who “push the West to more open support for Ukraine”. The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev goes further by pointing the finger directly at the British Foreign Minister, James Cleverly, who supports the legitimacy of the Ukrainian attacks across the border. “That being the case, any public official” of the United Kingdom, “our eternal enemy”, can be “considered a legitimate military target”, Medvedev thought.
With regard to the attacks inside the Russian Federation, a distinction comes from the United States. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, while emphasizing that the US does not tell the Kiev forces “where to play or not to play”, specifies that Washington “does not support” attacks in Russia “and certainly not with material supplied by us” .
Very high tension also between Russia and Germany. In fact, Berlin orders the closure of four of the five Moscow consulates present on its territory. A retaliatory measure after the Russian authorities set a limit on the number of employees of German embassies and related entities who can operate in Russia.
Ukraine: new 300 million aid package from the USA
As anticipated by the White House, the Defense Department and the State Department announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 300 million dollars. The new supply includes “key capabilities” to deal with Russian bombing that targets the country’s infrastructure. The package, which constitutes the 39th withdrawal of materials from US arsenals, includes additional ammunition for the Patriot and Avenger air defense systems, Stinger anti-aircraft systems and AIM-7 missiles for air defense.
