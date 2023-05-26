Target: Vladimir Putin. “We are ready to kill him. Our priority task is to destroy the unit commander who gives his men the order to attack,” said the deputy head of theintelligence Vadim Skibitsky, in an interview with the German newspaper Die Welt. Also on the same list is the founder and leader of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Threats that confirm how “the special military operation is more than justified, more than necessary”, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who assured that “the Russian security services know their job and know what they are doing”. Then came the clarification from the Main Directorate of theintelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry: «We can make extraordinary efforts to physically eliminate a person like Putin», «but the need to detain him and his accomplices as war criminals and bring him before an international tribunal is, of course, a matter of just punishment that will be enforced.”

So Putin is “target number one”, but “in terms of detention and delivery to the International Court of Justice and the Hague Tribunal”. Certainly the president’s safety remains a priority in Moscow, in light of the threats from Kiev and the drone attack against the Kremlin earlier this month. An attack behind which for theintelligence American, according to the New York Times, special units or the 007 Ukrainians would be hidden. Prigozhin, commenting on the Ukrainian threats, defined the choice “to eliminate me and Putin” as “understandable”.

Wagner, on the other hand, considers himself an integral part of the invasion of Ukraine, having played a leading role in what Moscow considers the “liberation” of Bakhmut, a city in Donetsk that has become one of the main fronts of the war. And from which, Prigozhin announced, the paramilitaries have begun to withdraw “the units”.

It was precisely on the battles for the conquest of the city that a tough distance confrontation took place between Prigozhin himself and the Russian Defense. The Wagner leader remains critical of Moscow; if Russian casualties in Ukraine continue to mount, he warned, “all of this can lead to a revolution, just like in 1917,” because “first the soldiers will rise, and then their loved ones will rise.”

Meanwhile, Moscow has signed an agreement with Minsk, its main ally, for the transfer of non-strategic nuclear weapons to Belarusian territory. “The transfer has already started,” stressed President Alexander Lukashenko. Kiev, on the other hand, awaits the announced supply of F-16 fighters by the Western allies. “We hope that training will begin in the coming weeks,” said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. And while the authorities of the Russian region of Belgorod make it known that they have shot down another drone on their territory, the diplomatic battle for a solution to the crisis remains complex. After visiting Kiev, Chinese special representative for Eurasian affairs Li Hui is ready to arrive in Moscow, where he will meet with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

