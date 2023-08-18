For the Ukrainians, they are the heroes who defended the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol at the cost of their lives. For the Kremlin they are proof of the fact that Kiev is a Nazi regime, but they are worried about it, because the Azov battalion has given the Moscow forces a hard time both in Donetsk – since 2014 – and in the very first months of the invasion . After being prisoners of the Russians following the fall of the martyred city of this war, the soldiers of Azov returned to the front and began to carry out missions in the Serebryanske forest area, in the Lugansk region, but also in the direction of Zaporizhzhia , as evidenced by the video of a destroyed Russian vehicle, published on their Telegram channels. Ukraine will have Azov soldiers at its disposal, but not the F-16s, which according to Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat won’t arrive until next fall or winter.
The Russian Defense Ministry said last night that the Ukrainian military attempted to attack ships of the Black Sea Fleet with a naval drone, but the attack was repulsed. According to the ministry’s note, the vessels performed navigation control tasks in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, 237 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol.
Another American citizen of Russian origin, Gene Spector, was arrested by the Lefortovo court in Moscow for espionage. Already sentenced to three and a half years in prison in a corruption case against former assistant to former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, Spector was born and raised in Leningrad, but later moved to the United States, obtaining citizenship . He was the chairman of the board of the Medpolymerprom group, which specializes in cancer drugs.
German authorities are investigating a possible attempted poisoning in Munich last autumn of a dissident Russian journalist who had written articles critical of her country’s invasion of Ukraine. This was confirmed by the Berlin prosecutor, quoted by local media. Yesterday, reporter Elena Kostyuchenko told Russian-language broadcaster Meduza that she was informed in March by a source in the Ukrainian military services of Moscow’s plans to assassinate her. Kostyuchenko, who was writing for the then-independent Ukrainian-based newspaper Novaya Gazeta at the time, had initially managed to escape to Berlin. On Oct. 17, she traveled to Munich to apply for a Ukrainian visa to continue covering the war for Meduza, an independent news site based in Latvia. On the train ride back to Berlin she began to experience symptoms of poisoning: severe headaches, weakness, shortness of breath and nausea, followed shortly after by swelling of the face and limbs. Medical tests conducted 10 days after her first symptoms showed an increase in liver enzymes five times higher than normal, as well as blood in her urine. Lei kostyuchenko says she was later questioned by a German detective who had led the investigation into the killing of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Chechen exile killed by a Russian assassin in a park in central Berlin in 2019.
The United States has given the green light to Denmark and the Netherlands to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as soon as pilot training is complete, a US official said as quoted by international media. A coalition of 11 NATO nations will begin training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s in August in Denmark and another training center will also be set up in Romania.
Thursday 23 Russian attacks on Sumy
The Russian military on Thursday launched 23 attacks on border villages in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, damaging residential buildings, shops, a gas pipeline and a power line. This was stated by the regional military administration of Sumy in a post on Telegram , reports Ukrinform. «During the day, the Russians bombed the border area 23 times. About 138 explosions were recorded. The communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Svesa and Nova Sloboda were targeted.
