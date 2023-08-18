For the Ukrainians, they are the heroes who defended the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol at the cost of their lives. For the Kremlin they are proof of the fact that Kiev is a Nazi regime, but they are worried about it, because the Azov battalion has given the Moscow forces a hard time both in Donetsk – since 2014 – and in the very first months of the invasion . After being prisoners of the Russians following the fall of the martyred city of this war, the soldiers of Azov returned to the front and began to carry out missions in the Serebryanske forest area, in the Lugansk region, but also in the direction of Zaporizhzhia , as evidenced by the video of a destroyed Russian vehicle, published on their Telegram channels. Ukraine will have Azov soldiers at its disposal, but not the F-16s, which according to Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat won’t arrive until next fall or winter.

The Russian Defense Ministry said last night that the Ukrainian military attempted to attack ships of the Black Sea Fleet with a naval drone, but the attack was repulsed. According to the ministry’s note, the vessels performed navigation control tasks in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, 237 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol.

Another American citizen of Russian origin, Gene Spector, was arrested by the Lefortovo court in Moscow for espionage. Already sentenced to three and a half years in prison in a corruption case against former assistant to former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, Spector was born and raised in Leningrad, but later moved to the United States, obtaining citizenship . He was the chairman of the board of the Medpolymerprom group, which specializes in cancer drugs.

