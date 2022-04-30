The report speaks between the lines, but leaves no room for many doubts: «Russia is forced to reunite and redeploy exhausted units scattered throughout the territory after the failed advance into the Northeast. Many of them probably have weakened morale ». The source is the British Minister of Defense, who does not spare the analysis of the difficulties that the Moscow army would be encountering on the ground: “There are still shortcomings in Russian tactical coordination, a lack of skills and inconsistent air support, which would make (al moment, ed) the Russians unable to fully exploit their forces », says the DOP. And therefore the strategy: shorten supply lines, simplify.

To overturn what appears to all intents and purposes a slow advance, starting from the regions that should have fallen earlier, in Putin’s plans, namely Donbass and Lugansk. It is President Zelensky, in a video released yesterday morning, to sound the alarm that the Kremlin is preparing to change its calculations and launch a second phase of the great offensive. Even changing the name of the now famous “special operation”, says the British media Independent, renaming it in an “all-out war in Ukraine”. “Putin wants to erase all traces of life from the Donbass, desertify it,” explains the leader of Kiev. Her wife, Olena Zelenska, in an interview with the Polish daily Rzeczpospolita, further widens what she believes would be the scope of the Russian operation: “They are trying to annihilate the Ukrainians,” declares the first lady.

Starting from the Donbass, therefore, where the troops are massing, taking control, albeit much slower than previously thought, and then going much further. The Americans are the most optimistic about a bogging down of Moscow: “They are making slow and irregular progress – says a senior Washington defense official -. they have been behind where they wanted to be for at least several days. ” A lame advance obviously denied by the Russian Minister Lavrov, according to whom everything “is developing according to plan, unlike what Western sources say”. The other Russian move currently, then, is to make it more difficult for the Ukrainians to supply the troops, outnumbered but highly motivated. The attack on key infrastructure is causing a major fuel shortage in Kiev.

On the field yesterday, however, was the day of the bombings on Odessa, surgically targeted towards the airport, where the airstrip was damaged. According to the Ukrainian police, then, the Russians would have hired criminal gangs to stage riots in the city on the Black Sea tomorrow, when the anniversary of the 2014 fire at the House of Trade Unions, in which several pro-Russian demonstrators died.

There was also a new attempted Ukrainian foray into Russian territory. This was reported by Moscow, accusing Kiev of bombing targets in a border village in the Kursk region. According to the local governor, Roman Starovoyt, a border post was attacked in Krupets yesterday afternoon. Border guards returned fire and blocked the attack, the governor added, ensuring there are no injuries. While on the Northern front, in Bucha, the discovery of civilian bodies showing signs of torture continues like a trickle: three others, bound and gagged, had various gunshot wounds. According to the Ukrainian police they were tortured. They join the 1,000 found in and around Bucha, where the Russian occupation forces abandoned the land three weeks ago. “In the end, each of the men found was shot in the ear,” says the chief of law enforcement of the region, Andriy Nebytov. The level of the wounds prevented the bodies from being identified, disfigured by the cruelties. Nebytov also said the men were found in shallow pits in the woods near the village of Myrotske, right next to the former Russian military posts. In recent days, the Ukrainian Attorney General, Iryna Venediktova, has mentioned 10 Russian soldiers allegedly involved in human rights violations during the month of occupation of Bucha.