Moscow further raises the stakes against Europe in response to the United States’ decision to deploy long-range missiles in Germany. After denouncing “a return to the Cold War” and promising a “military response”, the Kremlin warned that The American initiative authorizes Russia to designate the “capitals” of the Old Continent as “potential” targets of retaliation.



Europe in the crosshairs, Moscow still waves the ‘nuclear club’: “We will aim the missiles at your cities” July 13, 2024

US long-range missile plan for Germany will not kick in immediatelybut only starting from 2026first episodically and then lastingly. But the announcement, formalized at the summit of the leaders of the Atlantic Alliance, was enough to unleash a series of very harsh reactions from the Russian leaders

Ukraine awaits F16s

On the opposite side Kievdespite having received new military aid from Washington’s NATO summit partners, is preparing to face a much more problematic reality: the promised F16swhich will start arriving in the summer, are expected to be much fewer than Ukrainian expectations.

The Open Channel Between Moscow and Washington

On the other hand, this increasingly aggressive rhetoric is counterbalanced by the Kremlin’s desire to keep a channel of dialogue open with Washington. It is no coincidence that yesterday the Minister of Defense Andrei Belousov spoke about this dossier by phone with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin. A meeting requested by the Russians, Moscow said, to discuss “how to prevent security threats and reduce the risk of a possible escalation”. The two had already spoken last month. The growing opposition with the West is also being fueled by Russia internally. Proof of this is the law signed by Putin that prevents Russian parliamentarians from going abroad without permission. Under penalty of losing their position in the Duma or the Senate.

