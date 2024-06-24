For Russia there are no doubts: behind the missile bombing that killed four people on a beach in Crimeaincluding two children, there is the United Stateswhich they will have to pay “the consequences”. Moscow has issued a formal warning to Washington, summoning Ambassador Lynne Tracy to the Foreign Ministrywhile the Kremlin accuses “Western governments of killing Russian children”.

Russian forces accompanied the verbal warnings with a bombing in the Odessa region, therefore close to Crimeain which they claimed to have hit «a large logistics center of the Ukrainian armed forces where the storage, storage and redistribution of weapons takes place, including missiles, delivered to the Kiev regime by Western countries.” Just as Westerners, particularly Americans, are Atacms missiles which according to Moscow were used in Sunday’s raid, with cluster bombs. The Ukrainians limited themselves to confirming a bombing that occurred today on a warehouse in Odessa which caused three injuries, but without specifying the nature of this structure.

Kiev sources also said that Four people were killed and 34 injured in a Russian attack using two Iskander-M missiles on Pokrovsk, in the eastern Donetsk region. While a man was killed in a bombing in the town of Stepanivkain the southern Kherson region.

In Kiev, meanwhile, the president Volodymyr Zelensky introduced the new commander of the security guards, the colonel Oleksiy Morozov, after the dismissal of his predecessor Serhiy Rud following the exposure of a plot to kill the head of state himself and senior government officials of which two officers had been accused. Zelensky urged Morozov to “clean up anyone who chooses to serve Ukraine.”

