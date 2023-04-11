He is the French president Emmanuel Macron the latest objective of the Kremlin’s criticisms against the West: “Paris can hardly claim the role of mediator because it is aligned with one of the parties to the conflict”, is the attack the Russian spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, who accuses France of being “involved in this conflict on the side of Ukraine both directly and indirectly”. Diplomatic tension mounts as Moscow announces the defense strengthening of its northwestern borders following the entry of the neighboring Finland in NATO, and excludes that a ceasefire is currently being discussed in view of the Orthodox Easter, on April 16th. Kiev and its allies continue to contend with leak of US top secret documents leaked on social media. A story that poses “a serious risk to the national security” of the United States. According to Cnn – citing a source close to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky – Ukraine had to change some of its own military plans following the leak, and the Pentagon was forced to issue measures to limit the flow of these highly classified documents. For the New York Timesthe leaked papers do not paint a rosy picture for Kiev’s military forces: Ukrainian anti-aircraft is running out of ammunition, and without the arrival of huge Western supplies it will not be able to counter the attacks of the Russian aviation, whose strength is still intact. Meanwhile, Russian bombs have fallen in Kherson oblast. TO Bakhmutthe Ukrainians claim that the Russians have now adopted the “scorched earth” tactic, destroying buildings and positions with airstrikes and artillery fire.

