Hopes for a diplomatic glimmer of hope in the conflict in Ukraine fueled by Olaf Scholz’s appeal seem to have lasted only 24 hours to “achieve peace more quickly”, and after rumours had spread that he was taking this initiative.

Russia learned this information only from the media, and in any case believes that “there are no preconditions” for a solutionthe Kremlin said. The announcement made in Cernobbio by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not receive a better reception to have developed a “peace plan” that he intends to submit to American President Joe Biden and the candidates for the White House, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. «“We have no idea what this new plan is,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said..

No confirmation, but not even a clear denial of the rumours regarding the alleged supply of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia by its Iranian ally. Moscow prefers to maintain an intermediate profile. “We have seen this news. Not all the time this kind of information is true,” noted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, referring to the indiscretions attributed to American officials and published, among others, in the Wall Street Journal. “Iran is an important partner of ours, we are developing our trade and economic relationswe are developing our cooperation and dialogue in all possible sectors, including the most sensitive ones”, Peskov continued.

For further information: