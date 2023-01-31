The past that returns seems to have become the philosophy of life in Putin’s Russia. Looking back a few decades, military teaching and training are back in Russian schools. The anticipation comes from the British Ministry of Defense which intercepted the new directives from Moscow called “Basics on the safety of life”. This is the title of the new study program which will be introduced and made compulsory starting next September 1st in Federation schools and where weapons training techniques will be taught, to learn how to handle not only AK series machine guns but also hand grenades.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks on a road near the eastern city of Bakhmut, preventing Moscow from gaining control of an important Ukrainian supply line. And Russian President Vladimir Putin has welcomed plans to create joint military training centers with Belarus.

Yesterday President Mattarella also spoke on aid to Kiev. “The political, economic and military support for Ukraine and the sanctions for Russia are functional to stopping the war, not to fueling it”, said the Head of State as he received Katalin Novák, president of Hungary, on an official visit to Italy, at the Quirinale .

