The past that returns seems to have become the philosophy of life in Putin’s Russia. Looking back a few decades, military teaching and training are back in Russian schools. The anticipation comes from the British Ministry of Defense which intercepted the new directives from Moscow called “Basics on the safety of life”. This is the title of the new study program which will be introduced and made compulsory starting next September 1st in Federation schools and where weapons training techniques will be taught, to learn how to handle not only AK series machine guns but also hand grenades.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks on a road near the eastern city of Bakhmut, preventing Moscow from gaining control of an important Ukrainian supply line. And Russian President Vladimir Putin has welcomed plans to create joint military training centers with Belarus.
Yesterday President Mattarella also spoke on aid to Kiev. “The political, economic and military support for Ukraine and the sanctions for Russia are functional to stopping the war, not to fueling it”, said the Head of State as he received Katalin Novák, president of Hungary, on an official visit to Italy, at the Quirinale .
The Russian economy survives Western sanctions for the war in Ukraine thanks in part to a series of neighboring countries and allies that supply it with everything from food to smartphones, from washing machines to semiconductors. This is what emerges from a New York Times investigation, which points the finger at former Soviet republics such as Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan but also at countries such as China and Turkey. The data indicate the explosion of exports of various goods from these countries to Russia, so much so that according to some analysts, Moscow’s imports could have returned to pre-war levels. The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it expects the Russian economy to grow 0.3% this year, a marked improvement from its previous estimate of a 2.3% contraction. The IMF also said it expects Russian crude export volume to remain relatively strong despite the price cap and that Russian trade will continue to be redirected to countries that have not imposed sanctions. This would explain the unexpected resilience of the Russian economy.
