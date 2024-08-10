Ukraine: Explosions heard in central and eastern Kiev

Explosions rang out in the centre and east of the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Sunday evening, while the Ukrainian Air Force said two Russian missiles were headed towards the city. Kiev’s military administration said in a post on Telegram that the city’s air defence systems had been activated. The Ukrainian Air Force said five other regions had been attacked by drones. Sirens sounded in the capital and at least two flashes were seen on the horizon overnight, AFP reports. Fears of a possible Russian air strike in response to the ongoing incursion into Russia’s Kursk region have grown in recent days. The air force also reported on Telegram around 10 p.m. on Sunday that several regions of the country had been hit by a series of drone strikes, but there were no reports of damage or casualties. Ukraine is regularly hit by missile and drone attacks, which is why Kiev is asking its Western allies to provide it with more air defence systems.