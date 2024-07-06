One hundred thousand people were left without electricity in the city and region of Sumy, in northeastern Ukraine bordering Russia, after a power plant was hit by Russian forces.

The leader of the Rassemblement National, Marine Le Pen, clarified 24 hours before the second round of the French elections that “with Bardella as prime minister we will prevent Kiev from using weapons supplied by France to strike Russian territory”. The newly elected British prime minister, Keir Starmer, instead announced that he had had a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, to whom he reiterated that “security and defense” are “the first duty” of his government.

