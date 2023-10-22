The situation around the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, in the Donetsk region, is difficult due to numerous assaults by the Russian army, but for the moment the Ukrainian defenders are resisting the attacks. President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his daily speech. «The areas of Avdiivka and Marinka are particularly difficult. Numerous attacks by the Russians, but our positions remain protected”, observed the Kiev leader who then focused attention on the kidnapped children: “Only what we can document is around 20,000 kidnapped children. That’s a scary figure, but the real number is even higher. We are ready for further coordination and cooperation.”

Today the Vice-President of the Council and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani will be in Luxembourg to participate in the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union. The 27 foreign ministers will also discuss Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Instead, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit the Iranian capital Tehran, announced the spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Maria Zakharova. Presumably, they will also discuss the war in the Middle East.

