The situation around the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, in the Donetsk region, is difficult due to numerous assaults by the Russian army, but for the moment the Ukrainian defenders are resisting the attacks. President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his daily speech. «The areas of Avdiivka and Marinka are particularly difficult. Numerous attacks by the Russians, but our positions remain protected”, observed the Kiev leader who then focused attention on the kidnapped children: “Only what we can document is around 20,000 kidnapped children. That’s a scary figure, but the real number is even higher. We are ready for further coordination and cooperation.”
Today the Vice-President of the Council and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani will be in Luxembourg to participate in the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union. The 27 foreign ministers will also discuss Russian aggression against Ukraine.
Instead, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit the Iranian capital Tehran, announced the spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Maria Zakharova. Presumably, they will also discuss the war in the Middle East.
To know more:
Three dead in Russian raids on Donetsk. Man killed while fishing
Two people have been killed by Russian shelling in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. A 58-year-old man died in his house in the village of Kalinovka, while a 61-year-old was killed in the town of Vasiukovka by a direct shot at his car. This was stated by the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office. The head of the Nikopol military district, Yevhen Yevtushenko, instead announced that a 71-year-old man was killed while fishing in a local reservoir. He said the victim was found with a fishing rod in his hand and accused Russian forces of shooting at him without any mercy.
