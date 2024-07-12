The Kremlin, as promised, is studying the results of the NATO summit in Washington with great attention, and as the details emerge its reaction is becoming more furious. Moscow, it is no secret, essentially cares only about what the Americans do, since they consider the other allies to be the children of a lesser god. And the news that the US will place new long-range missiles in Germanyincluding hypersonic launchers under development, hit the mark. “This is a classic false flag action and a new, extremely dangerous escalation,” thundered Vladimir Putin’s spokesman.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had a telephone conversation with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov. Deputy Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh announced this at a briefing. “Secretary Austin spoke on the phone with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov,” Singh said, claiming that the call was initiated by the Russian side. During the conversation, according to the Pentagon spokeswoman, Austin “stressed the importance of keeping the lines of communication open.”

