Russian President Vladimir Putin said today that the plane that crashed Wagner’s boss Yevgeny Prigozhin had not been shot down and revealed that grenade remnants were found inside. «Fragments of hand grenades were found in the bodies of those killed in the plane crash. There were no external factors, this is a fact already confirmed, the result of the analyzes conducted by the Investigative Committee of Russia”, Putin said during his speech at the Valdai Club held at the Sochi spa. Until today, the Russian authorities had not commented on the causes of the accident in which Prigozhin died on August 23, exactly two months after the failed Wagner revolt. Many observers accuse Putin of having engineered the incident to punish Prigozhin.

Putin: “We did not start the so-called war in Ukraine. For the West, anyone who does not blindly follow him is an enemy”



While a hail of Russian missiles fell on the village of Groza, in the Ukrainian district of Kupiansk, killing more than 50 people, President Volodymyr Zelensky managed to obtain from the allies, gathered in Granada for the summit of the European Political Community, sending additional air defense systems. Hawk missile launchers will be supplied by Spain, while Germany has promised to work to secure the arrival of more Patriot air defense systems. Further help to avoid massacres like the one that occurred in a bar and a shop in the village in the Kharkiv region, in which a 6-year-old girl also died. According to local authorities, at least sixty people had gathered in the bar to celebrate a funeral wake. “It was a deliberate, demonstrative and brutal terrorist attack”, attacked Zelensky, promising “the terrorists a just and powerful retaliation”, which will only be possible thanks to the support of Western countries. Among them also Italy: with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Zelensky had a meeting on the sidelines of the Granada summit, in which he discussed “Italy’s next military aid package, including ways to strengthen our air defense” . Meloni confirmed the “continuous and convinced 360-degree support of the Italian Government” to the Ukrainian authorities for the defense of critical infrastructures and for Kiev’s needs in view of the winter season, “as long as necessary and with the aim of achieving a just, lasting and comprehensive peace”.

This is how Ukrainian soldiers will be “invisible” to sensors: special thermal anti-radar cloaks will be adopted





Zelensky thanked the prime minister, also for Italy’s willingness to take a leading role in the reconstruction of Odessa. The Ukrainian president then raised the alarm against a possible freezing of the conflict: «If there is a pause in Russian aggression against Ukraine, Russia will be allowed to adapt and in 2028 it will be able to restore the military potential we have destroyed. Then it will have enough momentum to focus on expansion.” An expansion that could affect the Baltic States “and certainly other countries where Russian contingents are present”, predicted the leader of Kiev.

Fears reinforced after the announcement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin that the latest test on the Burevestnik, “a global-range cruise missile with a nuclear propulsion system”, was successfully carried out. Putin, speaking at the plenary meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, underlined that «the Ukrainian crisis is not a territorial conflict. We have no interests in terms of conquering any territory. We defend our civilization, our people”, and he then defined Odessa as “a Russian city”. The Kremlin leader called for the construction of “a new world” and also returned to attacking the Atlantic Alliance. «There was a moment when the undersigned simply suggested: ‘Maybe we should join NATO too?’», Putin’s reconstruction, «but NATO said no! It doesn’t need a country like that.”

In a long interview with American director Oliver Stone years ago, the tsar said that US President Bill Clinton told him he “had no objections”. However, the then general secretary of the Atlantic Alliance, the Englishman George Robertson, had seen some objections to the fact that, as Robertson himself revealed, Putin wanted Moscow to bypass the entire process of applying for a candidacy so as not to find itself «at the tail end of many other countries that count for nothing.”

In his speech, Putin further maintained that “Russia did not start the so-called war in Ukraine but is trying to end it.” Moscow, he added, is not looking for new territories “also because Russia is the largest country in the world in terms of territory”. And above all, “the Ukrainian crisis is not a territorial conflict”, because in this case “we are talking about the principles on which the new world order will be based”. A new order which, however, will be difficult to achieve, because in his opinion “the current Western elites” are “irresponsible compared to those of the Cold War”. However, this can always be changed through voting, because “an internal political change is possible after the elections”, he said, evidently regardless of all the accusations leveled at Moscow of interference in the electoral processes both in the US and in Europe. “In the future – it was his hope that many read as yet another wink winked at Donald Trump – the situation in the West could change.”

