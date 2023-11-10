Russia is intensifying its campaign to capture the key eastern town of Avdiivka. Ukraine’s military intelligence agency said Ukrainian maritime drones damaged two Russian landing ships in Crimea in a nighttime attack. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Russia’s southern military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don.

The European Union has a plan B if Hungary uses its veto to block a planned €50 billion (£43.7 billion) aid package to Ukraine, EU officials have said. The EU states have so far provided Ukraine with “300 thousand ammunition” or “30% of the million promised by next March”. For the most part these are 155 mm howitzer shells that had been clamorously requested by Kiev to face the Russian offensive. This was announced by a senior EU official who nevertheless says he is optimistic of being able to reach the million ammunition by the end of March.

Meanwhile, the UK says it has trained more than 30,000 Ukrainian recruits under Op Interflex. This is the largest military training effort on British soil since the Second World War.

