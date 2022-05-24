The bishop of Kiev: “Rape used as a weapon”. The pro-Russians: “Westerners will be admitted to the trials of Azov fighters.” Sweden and Finland will be at the NATO summit. First train with Ukrainian wheat in Lithuania, China calls for a “green corridor”

Today is the 91st day of the war: on the ground, three months after the start of the war, the Russians are preparing to resume the offensive in the Vasylivka area in Zaporizhzhia, while in the east the non-stop bombing of Donetsk and Slobozhansky continues. . About 200 bodies were discovered in Mariupol amidst the rubble of a shelter during the dismantling of blocks of a skyscraper near the suburban-2 gas station on Myru Avenue. The confirmation came from the spokesman for the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko. According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, 3,942 civilians have died and 4,591 have been injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Among the victims there are 260 children. Meanwhile, the engineers of the Russian army and the specialists of the Black Sea fleet have completed the demining operations of the coastal strip and the port of Mariupol. The Moscow Defense Ministry reported that over 12,000 explosive objects were defused in the Mariupol port.

The first freight train with a load of grain from Ukraine arrived in Lithuania via Poland, at the port of Klaipeda. For its exports, Kiev seeks alternative routes to Ukrainian ports blocked by the war. China has also proposed a “green channel” for Ukraine and Russia to export wheat, saying it is “willing to maintain communication with all parties” involved in the conflict.

The vice president of the Russian Security Council and former Russian president, Dmitri Medvedev, criticized the Italian peace plan for Ukraine, stating that “there is a feeling that it was prepared not by diplomats but by local political scientists, who have read provincial newspapers and operate only on the basis of Ukrainian fake news ». Medvedev himself also added that “the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics will never return to Ukraine”. But the Kremlin, regarding the Italian plan, is holding back: “We haven’t seen it yet,” spokesman Dmitri Peskov said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelensky has asked foreign countries, starting with those who support Kiev, to put pressure on Russia to accept an exchange of prisoners that will lead, among other things, to the release of the fighters who surrendered to Mariupol.

The scenery – Mariupol, discovered 200 dead: “Abandoned in black bags”

The point – The ax of the European Union on the treasure of the Russian oligarchs

The comment – Life imprisonment for the Russian Vadim, that Ukrainian gamble of being judges in war

The analysis – To free the stuck grain Odessa hopes for the Royal Navy

How to donate – Mirror of the Times Foundation

Follow the updates hour by hour

05.50 – Zelensky: “We will return to peace talks after the withdrawal of Russian troops”

Ukraine will return to talks with Russia when Russian troops fully withdraw. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the Japanese newspaper NHK, as reported by Ukrinform. «For every Ukrainian – says the Ukrainian president – victory is the return of the territories. We believe that Crimea and Donbass are our territories. We are fighting for ourselves. I would like us to reach at least the borders of February 24, and then we propose to sit down again at the negotiating table and agree on peace, the end of the war and the return of our territories ».

02.23 – Lithuania is ready to treat injured Ukrainian soldiers

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said “in the coming weeks, Lithuania will accept Ukrainian soldiers for rehabilitation,” according to a statement posted on the ministry’s website.

00.46 – Zelensky: Russia uses all its forces for the Donbass

“It takes a lot of time and extraordinary strength to counter Russia’s advantage in terms of weapons and equipment.” In his daily speech, writes the Kiev Independent, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia has used “all the forces it has left” to attack the Donbass. Zelensky also said that intercepted conversations by Russian troops make it clear that “they are well aware that this war is meaningless and that strategically their army has no chance.”

In the Azovstal steel plant conquered by the Russians: here is what remains of the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance

00.07 – Russian soldiers kill 5 civilians in Luhansk Oblast

Russian military kills 5 civilians in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast. Ukrainian troops managed to evacuate two civilians from the village of Bilohorivka. The Kiev Indipendent writes it. “The time has come when we evacuate fewer people (per day) than we lose,” said Serhiy Haidai, head of the regional military administration.

00.01 – Guardian: Azov’s soldiers receive water and food, none in Russia

“They are fed, they are given water. The conditions meet the requirements and they have not suffered violence in this short period, ”said Kateryna Prokopenko. “What will happen next, of course, we do not know, but at the moment there are third parties – the UN and the Red Cross – who are monitoring the situation.” Most of the injured Azov fighters are held in a prison in Olenivka, a village in Russian-occupied Donetsk, but a smaller group of seriously wounded fighters are in a hospital in the city of Novoazovsk, also in Russian-occupied Donetsk. Prokopenko said that, to her knowledge, none of the fighters were taken to Russia.

Yesterday’s news and insights