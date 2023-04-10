Ukraine has planted more than 6,000 anti-tank mines along the border with Russia and Belarus to strengthen its defenses, the commander of the joint forces of Kiev, Sergei Naev, announced on Telegram. Five civilians have died and at least eight others have been injured in Ukraine in Russian shelling over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian troops have repulsed more than 50 Russian attacks in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka directions in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military said.
Russia faces “colossal losses” in Donetsk
The Russian army has faced “colossal losses” near the towns of Avdiivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast in recent days, losing about two companies of servicemen there, up to 400 soldiers every day, Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksii Dmytrashkovskyi said.
Raid on Zaporizhzhia, Zelensky: dead father and 11-year-old daughter
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that Russia is isolating itself even more from the world and from humanity, after hitting a house in Zaporizhzhia with missiles on Orthodox Palm Sunday and killing a man and his daughter. Ukrainska Pravda writes it, reporting extracts from its evening video message. «The Russian army fired into Zaporizhzhia hitting a residential building and killing» a 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter. «This is how the terrorist state spends this Palm Sunday. This is how Russia isolates itself even more from the world, from humanity».
Moscow: destroyed a Ukrainian fuel depot in Zaporizhzhia
A fuel depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed in a Russian precision attack near Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov, specifying that the plant contained “70,000 tons of fuel accumulated to support the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donbass”.
