Ukraine has planted more than 6,000 anti-tank mines along the border with Russia and Belarus to strengthen its defenses, the commander of the joint forces of Kiev, Sergei Naev, announced on Telegram. Five civilians have died and at least eight others have been injured in Ukraine in Russian shelling over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian troops have repulsed more than 50 Russian attacks in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka directions in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military said.

To know more:

Case in point – Here are “I want to live” chats helping Russians to defect

The report – The passion of Ukraine

The analysis – The top secret plans of the USA and NATO on social networks