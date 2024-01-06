According to the UK Ministry of Defence, the Russian army will lose 500,000 personnel within the next year. The Defense Ministry added that Russia recorded an average of 300 military casualties per day throughout 2023. It tweeted: “The average daily number of Russian casualties in Ukraine increased by almost 300 over the course of 2023. If the numbers continue at the current rate next year, Russia will lose more than half a million employees in Ukraine.”

Orthodox Christmas in Donetsk, in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city, is still celebrated on January 7



According to the same source, Russia is continuing to struggle to establish air superiority over Ukraine. Three Russian fighter planes were shot down just before Christmas, affecting the ground forces' tactical objectives throughout the month. Russia has reportedly increased its airstrikes in recent days “but to a lower level than before the shootings.”

Soon the United States will no longer be able to supply weapons to Ukraine, in particular to maintain the supply of the Patriot air defense system which can cost from 2 to 4 million dollars each. He writes it New York Times citing White House and Pentagon officials. Patriots are designed to counter ballistic missiles, and since the first Patriot battery entered combat space in Ukraine, they have reshaped the battle for the skies by successfully repelling Russian air attacks.

Russian officials in the southern border city of Belgorod have offered to evacuate worried residents – an unprecedented announcement that follows waves of deadly Ukrainian attacks. Reuters reports that the Kremlin has tried to maintain a semblance of normality on the domestic front, but recent attacks in Belgorod have brought the conflict closer to the Russians.

