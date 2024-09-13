The dossier has been on the table for weeks and in the last few days the opening declarations had accelerated. Joe Biden And Keir Starmerreceived for the first time at the White House: United States and Great Britain They intend to authorize Kiev to use Western long-range missiles to strike deep into Russian territoryin particular the air bases from where Moscow’s jets take off to strike Ukraine. According to the New York Times the green light would currently concern non-American weaponsso not the Atacms missiles – or at least not right away, he believes Political -, but only the British Storm Shadow, for which the Labour PM sought Washington’s approval. London considers them “crucial” to stop Vladimir Putin’s invasion. For the United States, however, “there is no change in policy” on the use of long-range weapons by Ukraine, explained the spokesman for the US National Security Council, John Kirby, who did not spare a dig at the Russian president. Putin believes that Kiev’s approval would make NATO a party to the conflict and has threatened “appropriate” measures.

The possibility of striking on Russian soil continues to agitate the European Union which “does not have a common position” on the lifting of restrictions on the use of weapons supplied to Kiev. Italy, for example – confirmed the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani – And against broadening its scope. Germany, on the other hand, nipped the problem in the bud by immediately refusing to send Kiev its long-range missiles, the Taurus, for fear of an escalation of the conflict.

From Moscow, an initial reaction to the British step forward has already materialized with the withdrawal of accreditation from six UK diplomats accused of ‘espionage’ from an FSB investigation which considers them “a threat to Russia’s security”. Accusations that London has rejected as “completely unfounded”.

