The day after the drone attack on the Kremlin – intercepted and neutralized by the military and special services – Russia accuses Ukraine of having planned “a terrorist act to attempt on President Putin’s life” on the eve of Victory Day. The parade scheduled for May 9 will be held as scheduled and Moscow announces a harsh retaliation with the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, suggesting the physical removal of the Ukrainian president Zelensky. Kiev rejects the accusations and claims to be fighting only on its own territory to defend villages and cities. Meanwhile, at least 21 people have died in multiple Russian raids on the Kherson region, where a total curfew will come into force from 5 May. The founder of Wagner groupYevgeny Prigozhin, however, explains that the Ukrainian counter-offensive has “already begun”, with Kiev having become “more active” both “within our front” and “outside the historical borders of Ukraine”. In the background remains the negotiation for the extension of theUkrainian grain exportswhich expires on May 18th. There Türkiye announces a meeting for Friday in Istanbul, but Moscow does not confirm. Russia says it is “interested” in extending the agreement, but specifies that “it will not do anything contrary to its interests”. Turkey will try to obtain a positive result but, admits the Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, “there are no guarantees” in this regard. Even a negotiating perspective seems increasingly distant, although the Vaticanwith the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to reiterate that “there will be a peace mission”, of which Moscow and Kiev “are aware”.

Moscow, drone attack on the Kremlin to hit Putin



To know more:

Analysis – That attack on the heart of power that favors the hawks of war

The point – Margelletti: “Drones on the Kremlin? It’s called an attack-decapitation, plausibly it served to eliminate Putin “