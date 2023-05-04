The day after the drone attack on the Kremlin – intercepted and neutralized by the military and special services – Russia accuses Ukraine of having planned “a terrorist act to attempt on President Putin’s life” on the eve of Victory Day. The parade scheduled for May 9 will be held as scheduled and Moscow announces a harsh retaliation with the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, suggesting the physical removal of the Ukrainian president Zelensky. Kiev rejects the accusations and claims to be fighting only on its own territory to defend villages and cities. Meanwhile, at least 21 people have died in multiple Russian raids on the Kherson region, where a total curfew will come into force from 5 May. The founder of Wagner groupYevgeny Prigozhin, however, explains that the Ukrainian counter-offensive has “already begun”, with Kiev having become “more active” both “within our front” and “outside the historical borders of Ukraine”. In the background remains the negotiation for the extension of theUkrainian grain exportswhich expires on May 18th. There Türkiye announces a meeting for Friday in Istanbul, but Moscow does not confirm. Russia says it is “interested” in extending the agreement, but specifies that “it will not do anything contrary to its interests”. Turkey will try to obtain a positive result but, admits the Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, “there are no guarantees” in this regard. Even a negotiating perspective seems increasingly distant, although the Vaticanwith the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to reiterate that “there will be a peace mission”, of which Moscow and Kiev “are aware”.
Moscow, drone attack on the Kremlin to hit Putin
IAEA: The Russians planted explosives in the Zaporizhzhia plant
Representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the Russians had placed military equipment, weapons and explosives in the premises of the turbine section of unit number 4 of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, captured more than a year ago. This was reported by the Ukrainian agency Ukrinform. It should be remembered – writes the agency – that at the end of July 2022, the Russian army had placed heavy military equipment and ammunition, as well as weapons and explosives, in the engine room of unit 1 of the nuclear power plant. In early August 2022, reports were received regarding the deployment of military equipment in the engine room of unit number 2.
Probable visit of Zelensky to Holland
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be in the Netherlands today after his visit to Finland yesterday. Several Dutch media write it, in particular ANP extension And RTL Nieuws. The news is confirmed by Pravda Ukraine. Second RTL Nieuws, Zelensky will give a speech in The Hague entitled “No peace without justice”. The International Criminal Court is located in The Hague, which has issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.
