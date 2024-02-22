The Ukrainian front still smiles at the Russian invaders who are advancing and announcing the conquest of Pobeda, a village that before the war was home to a few hundred souls in the Donetsk region, the same as the city of Avdiivka which fell into Russian hands last week. Successes that give confidence to Moscow's forces, so much so as to threaten the arrival of the capital: «We could reach Kiev, if not now in another phase of the development of this conflict», said the super hawk Dmitry Medvedev adding that Odessa too « it is a city in Russia.” Words that attract a vitriolic response from the European Union: “we recommend some counseling and mental assistance to the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council”, said Commission spokesperson Peter Stano, defining Medvedev as “an eternal number two”.

Meanwhile, Zelensky tries to downplay the developments at the front by stating – and somehow conceding – that the capture of Avdiivka represents Russia's greatest achievement in the last nine months of war. “During these two years, they occupied the Kharkiv region and now we are in this region, we have unblocked the Black Sea and now we have their grain routes,” claimed the Ukrainian leader in an exclusive interview with Fox News in which he instead recognized “a complicated last year” for his soldiers.

Zelensky has to deal with the lack of ammunition – the number one suspect for the fall of Avdiivka – and spare parts for the soldiers at the front, so much so that the president has signed a decree allowing foreigners and stateless people to serve in the National Guard . The Ukrainian leader sees Western aid confirmed in the new security agreements – soon also the one with Italy – and in the packages announced by the allies, such as the 247 million dollars for military supplies announced by Denmark and the 200 Brimstone rockets promised by London.

But undoubtedly the partners' support shows less energy, 48 hours after the second anniversary of the war. On this occasion, the Ukrainian presidency announced that the Ukraine forum will be held on Sunday. Year 2024', in which representatives of the government and political-military leadership will participate, including the prime minister, the president of the Verkhovna Rada, the head of the Security Service and the first lady Olena Zelenska. A press conference by Zelensky himself is also planned.

The forum will be an opportunity to take stock of the war situation and dossiers such as Kiev's membership of NATO and the EU. Meanwhile, a third year of battles looms for Ukraine, as bombs fall across the country – more than 8,000 missiles and 4,630 drones since the beginning of the conflict, according to Kiev's air force – and the death count continues and injured civilians. Tsar Putin has no intention of giving up. Indeed, he shows his muscles by flying on a new nuclear bomber, accumulates military strength with the help of Iran and North Korea, downplays the new Western sanctions and looks optimistically at the future of the US 'enemy'. Confirming a sarcastic endorsement to Biden despite the insults, a few months before the November elections.

To know more