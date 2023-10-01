Bakhmut again. In the precarious balance of the eastern front line in Ukraine, the settlement of Donetsk now reduced to a pile of rubble remains a concern for Kiev: according to the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia in fact has no intention of losing the city and it concentrated more than 10,000 active soldiers, with tank regiments, motorized and airborne groups. “There are heavy battles,” said the group’s spokesperson Ilya Yevlash, according to whom the assault on Bakhmut would be a very high price to pay and Ukraine cannot afford to lose so many people. Therefore, until the operation is perfectly planned and all minefields are cleared, Ukrainian soldiers will not be sent forward. Kiev prefers to push south in the counteroffensive while trying to hold on to the eastern flank, with the war fast approaching the grim milestone of 600 days of hostility.

And that Russia is ready to fight for years, according to British intelligence analysis. The conclusions of the London 007s are suggested by Moscow’s decision to increase the defense budget for 2024 by 70%, bringing it to around 6% of GDP even at the expense of other sectors. A worrying decision for the Ukrainian government of Volodymyr Zelensky, even more so because among the Western allies it seems that the wind is changing and that the certainties about Western military support for Kiev are no longer as solid as a year ago.

Good news for Kiev seemed to come instead from the United Kingdom, with Defense Minister Grant Shapps open to the possibility of deploying British trainers to Ukraine. In an interview with Telegraph, the official said he had already spoken about it with Chief of Staff Patrick Sanders. But Rishi Sunak immediately put the brakes on: “I believe there have been incorrect reports on this matter”, specified the British Prime Minister, underlining that what Shapps said concerns “the long term, not the present”. In fact, so far none of the NATO countries have implemented such measures, preferring to train Kiev’s military outside Ukraine to minimize the risks for Western soldiers, whose possible death could become a reason for escalation.

Meanwhile, Dmitry Medvedev’s sharp comment came from Moscow: if they go to Ukraine, the British “will be ruthlessly destroyed”, were the words of Putin’s superhawk.

Among the unknowns and doubts about the future of the war, the only certainty is that millions of Ukrainians are preparing to face another difficult winter of attacks on critical infrastructure, which will bring blackouts and cold throughout the country. Over the past day, Russian attacks continued on Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and other regions of the country. Ukrainian authorities have reported that a massive drone raid was launched during the night on the Cherkasy region, in central Ukraine, and structures where grain is stored were hit: the explosions caused large fires.

On the other side of the border, the independent Belarusian media Netxa reported that a drone had hit an aircraft factory in the Russian region of Smolensk, without however finding confirmation from the Russian or Ukrainian authorities. According to a Kiev intelligence source cited by Ukrainska Pravda, a Ukrainian drone also hit a helicopter base in Sochi.

