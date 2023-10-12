Finance ministers and central bank governors of the G7 countries held a meeting in Marrakech, Morocco. At the end they reiterated “our unwavering support for Ukraine and we are united in condemning Russia’s illegal, unjustifiable and unmotivated war of aggression against Ukraine.”

«We remain determined – it is underlined – to promote international cooperation to address the global economic difficulties caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine and the fact that it has transformed food and energy into weapons. In this context, we urge Russia to end its attacks on Ukrainian grain supplies and infrastructure and quickly reinstate the Black Sea Grains Initiative to improve supply to the global market and reduce food price volatility. We call on Russia to immediately end its illegal war against Ukraine, which would eliminate one of the biggest uncertainties in the global economic outlook.”

In his evening speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recalled that «Russia is interested in the worst case scenario in the Middle East. I am grateful to all those who work to prevent the Middle East from exploding further, – he added – but also to hold terrorists accountable for everything they have done against Israel, against children and women, against ordinary people. Among the dead there are also Ukrainians. My condolences go out to all those who have lost a loved one.”

The Russian army continued to bomb the Donetsk region once again where there were some deaths and several injuries. Avdiivka is among the affected cities.

