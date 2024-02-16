The Kiev-Paris-Berlin axis is being consolidated, with the promise of further military aid which is real oxygen for Kiev's troops, forced to deal with the shortage of ammunition and to suffer the Russian advance on Avdiivka. In the key city of Donetsk annexed by Moscow the situation is increasingly critical: it is a “new Bakhmut”, the Ukrainian army has admitted.

Meanwhile, Zelensky flew to Paris and Berlin to make new bilateral pacts with allies on the model of the one already signed some time ago with London. The Ukrainian leader signed a bilateral security pact with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “It's a historic step,” Scholz said immediately. The agreement also provides for new military aid of 1.13 billion euros, in addition to the 28 billion already sent over time from Berlin to Kiev.

Zelensky then flew to Paris to sign a similar security agreement with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée. Up to 3 billion euros of additional aid will arrive in Kiev from beyond the Alps, after aid estimated at 1.7 billion in 2022 and 2.1 billion in 2023. In the evening, from the White House, Biden warned Congress: «The world looks at us. Failure to provide aid to Ukraine will not be forgiven.”

On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces were forced to retreat from a strategic position on the south-eastern outskirts of Avdiivka. “The battle is more difficult than that of Bakhmut,” they report. Late in the evening the Russian website Mash reported that the tsar's soldiers hoisted the white-red-blue flags on the monument honoring the Soviet soldiers who fell in combat in 1943. The favorite stage for Kremlin propaganda.

