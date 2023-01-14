Days of heavy attacks and fierce fighting in Ukraine. Explosions were reported in at least 10 Ukrainian regions. Russian forces have launched a rocket attack on Kiev, damaging a residential building in the suburbs. In Dnipro, Russian bombs gutted an entire apartment building and local sources speak of at least twelve dead and over sixty injured, including six children. Due to the latest Russian attacks, the next few days will be “difficult” on the energy front for Ukraine. “Russian terror can be stopped”, but we need “those weapons that are in the warehouses of our partners and that our soldiers are waiting for”, declared the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, adding that “the whole world knows what and how it can stop who sows death”. And as the summit between the European Union and Zelensky approaches, with the EU Commission en bloc going to Kiev to see the Ukrainian government and push for arms and reconstruction, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced “the United Kingdom’s ambition to increase support for Ukraine, including through the supply of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems». In the meantime, the Ukrainian leader has defined Italy as a fundamental partner, renewing the invitation to Prime Minister Meloni to Kiev. The war in Ukraine will be among the topics at the center of the debates at the Davos forum, an event held annually on the Swiss snow scheduled until 20 January. Zelensky will appear via video link for a live meeting on Wednesday. Large Ukrainian representation in Davos, where Russia will not be present for the second consecutive year.

