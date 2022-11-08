It is the 259th day of war in Ukraine. Russia “does not impose preconditions” for the opening of negotiations with Kiev and asks for an act of “good will”. Kiev replies that it is not willing to compromise on respect for its “territorial integrity”, and therefore on the withdrawal of enemy forces. Only time will clarify whether it is a dialogue between deaf people or pre-tactic moves, but what is certain, because both sides confirm it, is that Washington and Moscow are talking, at least to avert nuclear accidents.

As for the situation on the ground, the test bed for a possible dialogue will be the southern region of Kherson, which could become the scene of a bloody battle if the Ukrainians decide to attack and if the 30,000 Russian soldiers present are called to resist, after evacuating most of the civilians.

New close encounters between Italian and Russian top guns in the Polish skies. Since the start of the mission, the Air Force task force has intercepted and monitored 24 Russian aircraft, including Sukhoi fighters and Ilyushin transport aircraft, in the area bordering the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad wedged in Europe.

To know more

Updates hour by hour

01.45 – Ukraine: electricity transmission operator, blackout throughout the country

Ukraine’s electricity transmission service operator Ukrenergo announces blackouts across the country. According to reports by Ria Novosti, most of the power outages will occur in the regions of Kiev, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad, and part of the Zaporozhye region controlled by Kiev. Ukrenergo is the only operator of high voltage transmission lines in the country. It is 100% owned by the Ukrainian government.

01.03 – UN resolution to ask that Russia pay compensation to Ukraine

The UN General Assembly has scheduled a vote on Monday on a resolution that would ask Russia to be held accountable for violating international law by invading Ukraine, including by paying compensation. The draft resolution obtained on Tuesday by the Associated Press would recognize the need to establish “an international mechanism of reparation for damage, loss or injury” resulting from Russia’s “illegal acts” against Ukraine. The 193 member countries of the assembly are recommended to create “an international register” to document claims for damages, losses or injuries to Ukrainians caused by Russia. Russia’s veto power in the Security Council prevented the most powerful body in the United Nations from taking any action on the war, but there are no vetoes in the General Assembly

00.01 – Russia and the United States will hold the first talks on the nuclear treaty from the conflict in Ukraine

The United States and Russia have agreed to resume meetings under the “NewStart” nuclear weapons reduction treaty that were suspended prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday. Price said the Bilateral Consultative Commission (BCC), the mechanism for implementing the treaty – the last remaining arms control agreement between the world’s two largest nuclear powers – will meet “in the near future.” Russia suspended cooperation with treaty inspections in August, blaming travel restrictions imposed by Washington and its allies for the February invasion of Ukraine, but said it was still committed to complying with the provisions of the treaty

23.55 – Ukrainian officials warn that Moscow is buying new long-range weapons from Iran

Ukrainian officials warn that Moscow is purchasing new long-range weapons against which Kiev’s forces have little defense, especially ballistic missiles from Iran. Ukrainian and Western officials say Russia’s stocks of precision-guided missiles and drones have run out, prompting it to turn to Iran. A Ukrainian aviation spokesman said on Monday that Moscow and Tehran have finalized an agreement for the delivery of Iranian ballistic missiles Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar to Russia, which several news outlets have confirmed, citing anonymous sources. A Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said Tuesday, “I can’t corroborate this information,” but called the reports worrying. He added: “When we see Iranian ballistic missiles deployed on the battlefield in Ukraine, we will do what we can to illuminate it.” On Tuesday, the British newspaper Sky News reported that in addition to buying Iranian ammunition, Russia had sent sophisticated Western anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles captured in Ukraine to Iran, presumably to be copied by the Iranians. General Ryder said he was aware of the report but could not confirm or deny it.

23.48 – Zelensky: “Country position will be heard all over the world”

«An important preparatory week continues for us on the eve of the diplomatic activities of the second half of November. These are important summits: G20, ASEAN, NATO Parliamentary Assembly and others. Ukraine’s position must be and will be heard in all parts of the world ”. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in the evening message to the nation. «We are working to continue and expand the export of wheat, to which we will add a humanitarian component – says Zelensky – the first meetings have already taken place, we already have the first international agreements. Together with our partners we are starting a collaboration, which can become the basis for guaranteeing food safety. Today I met the United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield ”; in addition to the humanitarian part, “we discussed separately our steps in the United Nations General Assembly and the draft resolutions proposed by Ukraine”. As for the war field, “the situation is difficult on the whole front. In some areas, brutal battles continue as before; and they are particularly difficult in the Donetsk region. Occupant activity remains at an extremely high level: dozens of attacks every day. They suffer losses on a large scale, but their goal is the same: to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk region. We do not give up a single centimeter of our land there ». And «step by step, we are moving towards the return of the Ukrainian flag in all our cities and communities. We are also strengthening the border. Work continues to restore normal life in the liberated areas “

