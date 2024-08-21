Lithuania: “US presence in Baltics is a guarantee of deterrence. Baltics is a red line, Moscow must not cross it”

“The presence of American troops in Lithuania, the Baltics and Europe is the clearest message of deterrence to Russia. The strong commitment of the allies shows that the Baltics are a red line that cannot be crossed,” Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas said at a meeting with US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall in Vilnius today. During the meeting, which was also attended by Lithuanian Armed Forces Commander Raimundas Vaiksnoras and Lithuanian Air Force Commander Antanas Matacius, Kasciunas and Kendall discussed the security situation in the Baltics, strengthening air defense capabilities, Vilnius’ new military acquisitions and the situation in Ukraine.