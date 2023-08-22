It took some time to wait but in the end Moscow’s reaction to the choice of Holland and Denmark to deliver the F-16s to Kiev arrived. A decision that will cause “an escalation of the conflict”, according to the Russian ambassador in Copenhagen, and which in a certain sense would force Ukraine to continue the military confrontation with Russia. Certainly, one more weapon in the hands of Kiev to fight the Russian occupation forces, which however can be used “only on its own territory”, specified the Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen.

Zelensky and Prime Minister Frederiksen aboard an F-16: this is how Denmark announces the transfer of 19 fighters to Ukraine



The same warning had come from the United States with the delivery of cluster munitions. The intention is to prevent the conflict from spreading deeply even to Russian territory and also for this reason the allies have repeatedly denied Kiev the shipment of long-range weapons. Meanwhile, the US has also approved a $12 billion sale of Apache attack helicopters to Poland, a giant deal with an ally at the forefront of supporting Ukraine against a Russian invasion. Warsaw will receive 96 AH-64E Apaches from manufacturer Boeing.

Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday flew to Athens for an informal dinner with the leaders of the Western Balkans, the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the European Council Charles Michel. On the ground, meanwhile, Russia is trying to reinforce the defenses to the south in the Kherson region, while in occupied Mariupol, according to reports from the Ukrainian resistance which has seen some confidential documents, Moscow is planning to “change the demographics” of the population with the transfer by 2025 about 300,000 Russian citizens, who would be granted, among other things, subsidized loans.

