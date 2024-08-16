Kiev advances into Russia’s Kursk while Moscow accuses NATO of having had direct involvement in planning the attack and appears to keep the Donetsk region as a military priority. The Ukrainian offensive has gained further ground, with a penetration into Russian territory that the British 007s estimate at around 40 kilometers. The settlements under control are over 80including the town of Sudzha, about twenty kilometers from the border, and Kiev has therefore decided to establish a command office entrusted to General Eduard Moskalyov “to maintain order and ensure the needs of the population.” The offensive, “is aimed at convincing Moscow to engage in fair talks”, said Presidential Advisor Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak.



Moscow Wants to Prosecute Rai Envoys Who Entered Kursk

Russia summons Italian ambassador to MoscowCecilia Pigeons, to protest the “illegal” entry of Italian RAI journalists into the Kursk region to cover the attack by Ukrainian forces. This is reported by the Tax at the end of a day that began with the news of the intention of the “Russian Ministry of the Interior to initiate criminal proceedings against Italian journalists who made a report from the Kursk region”. He had written Bassa Russian Telegram news channel, about the Rai correspondents’ report, Stephanie Battistini And Simone TrainiThat for Tg1 they made a report going from the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region.





Rai Journalists at Risk of Trial. Ambassador Summoned to Moscow John Pigni August 16, 2024

According to what we learn from the Farnesina, Rai and in particular the newsrooms plan their activities in a totally autonomous and independent manner, Ambassador Piccioni, summoned by the Moscow authorities on the case, is said to have said. She added that the diplomatic network has the task of following and protecting Italian citizens in every situation. According to Baza the two journalists now risk “criminal proceedings under Article 322 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on illegal crossing of the state border.”

