Russia continues to fuel tensions on the Black Sea with missiles, claiming to have first destroyed a Ukrainian reconnaissance vessel in the night and then to have destroyed a second vessel from Kiev “produced by the US Willard Sea Force” in the morning, east of the Isle of Serpents. The actions confirm the increase in raids on the common basin – both Russian and Ukrainian – since Moscow withdrew from the grain deal in July. And they arrive as Volodymyr Zelensky closes his European tour in Athens: the Ukrainian president has received support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine from the leaders of the Balkans – including Serbia – and has worked to give stability and security to the new temporary Black Sea corridor , push for Kiev’s accession to the EU and try to undermine Moscow’s influence in the region.
For the New York Times, Ukraine’s counteroffensive is having difficulty breaking through Russia’s defenses because there are too many troops in the wrong places. Citing American officials, he writes that Ukrainian commanders have divided troops and weapons in half between the east and south of the country. Only with a change of tactics can the timing of the counteroffensive change.
NATO is now waging a “hybrid” but “absolutely full and bloody” war against the Russian Federation in Ukraine at the hands of the Kiev authorities. This was stated, according to reports by the Russian news agency Tass, by the deputy head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in an article for aif.ru published on the occasion of the anniversary of the Georgian invasion of South Ossetia and the recognition by Russia of the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.
Russia could annex the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia “if the West continues to inflame the situation in Georgia.” This was stated, according to reports by the Russian news agency Tass, by the former president of the Russian Federation and deputy president of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev in an article for aif.ru published on the occasion of the anniversary of the invasion of Ossetia of the South by Georgia and the recognition of the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia by the Russian Federation. “Russia’s recognition of the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in 2008 was in line with the will of the peoples of these countries, with the United Nations Charter and with a consolidated historical justice – Medvedev underlines – . The US military-industrial complex is the main beneficiary of both the Georgian-South Ossetian and Ukrainian conflicts.
