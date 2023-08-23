Russia continues to fuel tensions on the Black Sea with missiles, claiming to have first destroyed a Ukrainian reconnaissance vessel in the night and then to have destroyed a second vessel from Kiev “produced by the US Willard Sea Force” in the morning, east of the Isle of Serpents. The actions confirm the increase in raids on the common basin – both Russian and Ukrainian – since Moscow withdrew from the grain deal in July. And they arrive as Volodymyr Zelensky closes his European tour in Athens: the Ukrainian president has received support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine from the leaders of the Balkans – including Serbia – and has worked to give stability and security to the new temporary Black Sea corridor , push for Kiev’s accession to the EU and try to undermine Moscow’s influence in the region.

For the New York Times, Ukraine’s counteroffensive is having difficulty breaking through Russia’s defenses because there are too many troops in the wrong places. Citing American officials, he writes that Ukrainian commanders have divided troops and weapons in half between the east and south of the country. Only with a change of tactics can the timing of the counteroffensive change.

