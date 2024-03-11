Controversy continues over the statements released by Pope Francis in recent days in which the Pontiff asked Kiev for “the courage to raise the white flag” and “to negotiate”. A message that – as the Vatican replied – was misinterpreted.
«The Pontiff's appeal is that “the conditions are created for a diplomatic solution in search of a just and lasting peace”. In this sense it is obvious that the creation of such conditions is not just up to one of the parties, but rather to both, and the first condition seems to me to be precisely that of putting an end to the aggression – said the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. We must never forget the context, the question that was posed to the Pope, who, in response, spoke about negotiation and, in particular, about the courage of negotiation, which is never a surrender.”
Meanwhile, Kiev remains firm on its positions: «Our flag is yellow and blue», reiterated the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.
The head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, Kyrylo Bodunov, today presented to President Volodymyr Zelensky a report according to which there are Russian military plans «not only against our country, but also against other nations. The world's common task now is to counter Putin's sick fantasy of supposedly having time to continue the war.” Zelensky himself said it in the usual evening video, transcribed on his Telegram profile. «Maybe – he added – he will intensify the mobilization after the pseudo elections». According to Zelensky, “we must further limit the mobilization of resources and finances, severing Russia's remaining ties with the world even more severely.”
The message from the leader of Kiev, which began with an update on the situation on the war front, concludes by underlining that «this is the period of our maximum concentration, of our maximum initiative to ensure that Ukraine determines the right end of this war. We can resist. We have to win”.
Germany: wiretapping case, Luftwaffe chief also on unprotected line
The Chief of Staff of the German Air Force (Luftwaffe), General Ingo Gerhartz, was also connected to the German military's conversation on the operational possibilities of the Taurus cruise missile in Ukraine, which was intercepted and then released to Russia. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed this before the Bundestag's defense committee, as reported by Tagesschau. Gerhartz was the second of four participants to be connected via an unsecured line. It was previously reported that one of the participants, Air Brigadier General Frank Graefe, had connected to an unsecured line from Singapore. According to Pistorius, who spoke of “individual error”, no data was leaked. The minister underlined once again that investigations must be awaited before possible disciplinary consequences for the soldiers involved. “I am not willing, and I want to make this clear once again, to fall for Putin's tricks and fire my best officers, whether they made a mistake or not,” Pistorius said, highlighting that “that would be exactly what Vladimir Putin expects from we”.
CIA: “Not granting aid to Kiev will fuel China's ambitions”
“Without aid, Ukraine is destined to lose ground. And the consequences would go far beyond Kiev: if the United States does not help Ukraine it will fuel our allies' doubts about America's reliability and fuel the ambitions of China”. CIA chief William Burns said this in a Senate hearing, during which American intelligence agencies reiterated that in their opinion Russia does not want a direct clash with the United States or NATO.
Vatican Secretary of State Parolin: “Ukraine? The first condition is to put an end to the aggression.”
