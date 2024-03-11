Controversy continues over the statements released by Pope Francis in recent days in which the Pontiff asked Kiev for “the courage to raise the white flag” and “to negotiate”. A message that – as the Vatican replied – was misinterpreted.

«The Pontiff's appeal is that “the conditions are created for a diplomatic solution in search of a just and lasting peace”. In this sense it is obvious that the creation of such conditions is not just up to one of the parties, but rather to both, and the first condition seems to me to be precisely that of putting an end to the aggression – said the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. We must never forget the context, the question that was posed to the Pope, who, in response, spoke about negotiation and, in particular, about the courage of negotiation, which is never a surrender.”

Meanwhile, Kiev remains firm on its positions: «Our flag is yellow and blue», reiterated the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

The head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, Kyrylo Bodunov, today presented to President Volodymyr Zelensky a report according to which there are Russian military plans «not only against our country, but also against other nations. The world's common task now is to counter Putin's sick fantasy of supposedly having time to continue the war.” Zelensky himself said it in the usual evening video, transcribed on his Telegram profile. «Maybe – he added – he will intensify the mobilization after the pseudo elections». According to Zelensky, “we must further limit the mobilization of resources and finances, severing Russia's remaining ties with the world even more severely.”

The message from the leader of Kiev, which began with an update on the situation on the war front, concludes by underlining that «this is the period of our maximum concentration, of our maximum initiative to ensure that Ukraine determines the right end of this war. We can resist. We have to win”.

