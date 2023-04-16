TO Sloviansk Searches are still ongoing for possible victims after a Russian attack that caused damage or destruction to 50 residential buildings, Ukrainian President Volodymyr said Zelensky in his video message tonight.

“A search operation is still ongoing in Sloviansk, Donbass after yesterday’s Russian missile attack. We have information that, unfortunately, there are still bodies under the rubble of the buildings,” said the Ukrainian president, who quantified the buildings destroyed or damaged at over 50; of these, at least 30 are condominiums. More than 20 people have been injured and 11 have died so far. Among them are also a very young boy and a 21-year-old boy », he added.

The Battle for Bakhmut: Ukrainian soldiers returning from fighting on the Eastern Front



In Sloviansk, at least eleven people lost their lives under the rubble of the five-story apartment building after Friday’s airstrike by the Russian army in which several residential buildings were hit. The most difficult moment came when a two-year-old boy, extracted still alive, died in an ambulance while being transported to hospital. The next day they continued to dig through the rubble, and the number of wounded also increased, to over twenty. In Donetsk, according to the latest report of the General Staff of Ukraine, attacks by invaders are launched every half hour. And about 600 kilometers further southwest of Sloviansk the story, unfortunately, does not change.

The Russians bombed the city of Kherson killing a 48-year-old mother and her 28-year-old daughter. Ukraine retook Kherson in November after nearly eight months of occupation by the enemy, who had taken the city soon after the full-scale invasion began. Because of this, this area is continuously exposed to shelling by the Moscow army. Even with drones, which attacked the Ukrainian police, wounding some officers. The same thing happened in Beryslav, also in the Kherson region, where 47 residential buildings were also damaged.

Yvgeny Prigozinonce again shuffles the cards, and launches a surprising appeal to Vladimir Putin: stop the invasion of Ukraine and consolidate Russian positions in the territories already occupied. Otherwise there is a risk that the enemy will gain the upper hand, taking advantage of the tiredness of the Moscow troops. The exit of the oligarch, in eternal conflict with the Russian military leaders on the management of the conflict, according to the American analysts of the ISW think tank has a precise objective: to create the conditions to exploit a possible failure of the Army if the expected counter-offensive in Kiev will be successful. Gaining consensus at home to capitalize on the political level.

For American intelligence, the war in Ukraine has decimated the Russian elite forces, the so-called “Spetsnaz”, and it will take years to bolster their ranks, with serious damage to Moscow’s special operations all over the world. The assessment is contained in one of the Pentagon files leaked in recent days which the Washington Post has seen exclusively.

