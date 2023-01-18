In the coming days, the United States will announce a new massive aid package for Ukraine, one of the largest so far sent to Kiev. However, tanks should not be included in the package, despite Ukrainian requests and despite the United Kingdom and Poland having instead said they are in favor. In particular, London has announced the sending of 12 wagons Challengers 2while Warsaw plans to send carts Leopard. According to the newspaper New York Timesthe Pentagon is shipping US weapons stored in Israel to Ukraine.
A strong explosion, then the helicopter that crashes on the kindergarten. It is the dramatic summary of the story of the witnesses of the crash of Brovary, the city in the Kiev region where the EC-225 helicopter of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service crashed on a kindergarten. At the end of the search and rescue operations, 14 are dead, including a child, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Denys Monastyrskyi, and his deputy Yevghen Yenin, in service in Rome between 2012 and 2016 as adviser to the Ukrainian embassy in Italy, precisely during the Maidan Revolution. At the moment, the authorities have not declared whether the crash was an accident or the result of a war operation.
And now Italy is in Moscow’s sights. From a nation with “the friendliest relations” with Moscow, our country has turned into one of the “leaders of anti-Russian actions and rhetoric”. The definition is of Sergei Lavrov, which speaks of “total mobilization of the whole West” to aim for “domination” of the world. The first objective is Russia, in fact, for which Washington and its allies are aiming for “a final solution like Hitler for the Jews” to eliminate his strategic weight. And “then China will come”. It should come as no surprise then that Vladimir Putin reiterates its intention to continue the so-called special military operation until the “victory of Russia” which Putin defines as “inevitable” because “it is based on the unity of the Russian people, on the heroism of the fighters”, he said speaking from St. Petersburg, where met veterans of the Nazi siege in then Leningrad.
White House: German tanks? Each country makes sovereign decisions
“President Biden believes that each country must make its own sovereign decisions on what measures of military assistance and what type of equipment it is able to provide to Ukraine”: thus White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre when asked about the position of Berlin, which would subordinate the sending of its Leopards to that of US tanks.
Boris Johnson named honorary citizen of Kiev
Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko spoke to Boris Johnson in Davos and presented him with an award from the Ukrainian capital – the title of honorary citizen of the city of Kyiv. The decision on the award of him was approved by the Kyiv city council at the end of November last year. Klitschko himself announced it via his Telegram channel. «As Prime Minister of Great Britain, Johnson did everything possible to help Ukraine. And he continues to support us and to convince the civilized world of the necessary support,” Klitschko stressed.
The US is open to the hypothesis of military aid to hit Crimea
The Biden administration is considering the thesis according to which Kiev needs military power to strike the Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. This was written by the New York Times. For years the US insisted that Crimea was still part of Ukraine. Yet the White House has held a firm line since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, refusing to supply Kiev with the weapons it needs to target the peninsula, which Moscow has used as a base to launch devastating attacks. Now that line is starting to soften, according to the newspaper, even if the commander in chief does not yet appear ready to supply Ukraine with the long-range missile systems that Kiev would need to attack Russian installations in Crimea.
Russian raids on the Sumy region
The Russian armed forces have been shelling the communities of Krasnopil and Shalygin in the Sumy region “all day” with mortar fire. This was reported by Ukriform quoting the head of the local regional military administration, Dmytro Zhivytskyi. There were no casualties or injuries.
The US Secretary of Defense in Berlin: meetings with Pistorius and Schmidt
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has landed in Berlin. In the German capital, the head of the Pentagon reports in a tweet, Austin will meet the new defense minister, Boris Pistorius, and the head of the Chancellery and minister for special affairs, Wolfgang Schmidt, to “discuss our shared defense priorities and enhanced cooperation between democracies”. Later, Austin will chair the Contact Group meeting on Ukraine in Ramstein.
Zelensky: the Russians are increasing attacks in the Donbass but we are holding our positions
“I’m in contact with our military. The situation at the front remains difficult, the epicenter of the most brutal battles is in the Donbass. We are gradually seeing an increase in the number of bombings and attempted offensive actions by the occupiers. Thanks to all our fighters holding their positions.” This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his evening video message. He brings it back Ukrainska Pravda.
Zelensky: The death of the Interior Minister is a huge loss
“We have lost people who were professionals, patriots and reliable leaders. Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, Yevgeny Yenin, their colleagues who died in the disaster are not easily replaceable people. It is truly a great loss for the state.” Thus the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, in his evening video message on Telegram regarding the crash of the helicopter in Brovary which cost the life of the interior minister of Kiev and some of his collaborators.
The yellow of the crashed helicopter, Russian propaganda speaks of “too many Western weapons in Ukraine”, but Kyiv does not rule out sabotage
Jacopo Iacoboni
Swedish Embassy in Italy: Russia must lose war, it’s the only possible scenario
«Russia must lose this war and Ukraine must win. This is the only possible scenario because Moscow will not stop at Donbass». This was stated by the Swedish ambassador to Italy, Jan Bjorklund, at the event on the inauguration of his country’s EU presidency at the Chamber of Commerce in Rome. “Russian aggression in Ukraine is unacceptable. Those who have committed war crimes must answer for them,” continued the Swedish ambassador. In expressing condolences for the helicopter crash in which the Ukrainian interior minister also died, the Swedish ambassador underlined that «while we are here, between 50 and 100 people are killed. Putin deliberately bombed Ukraine and Ukrainians are fighting to defend not only their freedom, but ours as well.”
