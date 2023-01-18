In the coming days, the United States will announce a new massive aid package for Ukraine, one of the largest so far sent to Kiev. However, tanks should not be included in the package, despite Ukrainian requests and despite the United Kingdom and Poland having instead said they are in favor. In particular, London has announced the sending of 12 wagons Challengers 2while Warsaw plans to send carts Leopard. According to the newspaper New York Timesthe Pentagon is shipping US weapons stored in Israel to Ukraine.

A strong explosion, then the helicopter that crashes on the kindergarten. It is the dramatic summary of the story of the witnesses of the crash of Brovary, the city in the Kiev region where the EC-225 helicopter of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service crashed on a kindergarten. At the end of the search and rescue operations, 14 are dead, including a child, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Denys Monastyrskyi, and his deputy Yevghen Yenin, in service in Rome between 2012 and 2016 as adviser to the Ukrainian embassy in Italy, precisely during the Maidan Revolution. At the moment, the authorities have not declared whether the crash was an accident or the result of a war operation.

And now Italy is in Moscow’s sights. From a nation with “the friendliest relations” with Moscow, our country has turned into one of the “leaders of anti-Russian actions and rhetoric”. The definition is of Sergei Lavrov, which speaks of “total mobilization of the whole West” to aim for “domination” of the world. The first objective is Russia, in fact, for which Washington and its allies are aiming for “a final solution like Hitler for the Jews” to eliminate his strategic weight. And “then China will come”. It should come as no surprise then that Vladimir Putin reiterates its intention to continue the so-called special military operation until the “victory of Russia” which Putin defines as “inevitable” because “it is based on the unity of the Russian people, on the heroism of the fighters”, he said speaking from St. Petersburg, where met veterans of the Nazi siege in then Leningrad.

