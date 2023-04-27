Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone in the first known contact between the two leaders since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Zelensky said he “had a long and meaningful phone call” with Xi. Chinese state media said the two leaders discussed the “Ukrainian crisis” and their nations’ bilateral relations.

The Bilateral Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine got underway yesterday in Rome. The event, attended by representatives of the business world, trade associations and the main international financial institutions, saw the intervention of Giorgia Meloni who urged everyone to invest in the future and growth of the war-torn nation. «Crises – you then observed – also bring opportunities with them. We Italians, who built the ‘economic miracle’ of the 1960s on the ruins of the Second World War, know this better than anyone else. So I would like it to be us Italians today, with our know-how, our experience, who also build the next economic miracle of Ukraine. This is a challenge that is within our reach.”

Meloni to Italian entrepreneurs: “Don’t be afraid to bet on Ukraine’s victory”



And yesterday Corrado Zunino, a correspondent of the Republic, was also wounded in Kherson after the car he was traveling in was hit. The journalist was treated and then hospitalized in Kherson civil hospital for a shoulder wound. He was in the car with his interpreter Bogdan Bitik, who lost his life in the attack.

Moscow is responding to the freezing of its capital in the West by reserving the right to take over the management of foreign companies operating in Russia from the state. The first to be affected by the provision, on the basis of a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin, were the German Uniper and the Finnish Fortum, which manage various plants for the production of electricity. But the list could “get longer,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned.

