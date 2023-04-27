Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone in the first known contact between the two leaders since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Zelensky said he “had a long and meaningful phone call” with Xi. Chinese state media said the two leaders discussed the “Ukrainian crisis” and their nations’ bilateral relations.
The Bilateral Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine got underway yesterday in Rome. The event, attended by representatives of the business world, trade associations and the main international financial institutions, saw the intervention of Giorgia Meloni who urged everyone to invest in the future and growth of the war-torn nation. «Crises – you then observed – also bring opportunities with them. We Italians, who built the ‘economic miracle’ of the 1960s on the ruins of the Second World War, know this better than anyone else. So I would like it to be us Italians today, with our know-how, our experience, who also build the next economic miracle of Ukraine. This is a challenge that is within our reach.”
Meloni to Italian entrepreneurs: “Don’t be afraid to bet on Ukraine’s victory”
And yesterday Corrado Zunino, a correspondent of the Republic, was also wounded in Kherson after the car he was traveling in was hit. The journalist was treated and then hospitalized in Kherson civil hospital for a shoulder wound. He was in the car with his interpreter Bogdan Bitik, who lost his life in the attack.
Moscow is responding to the freezing of its capital in the West by reserving the right to take over the management of foreign companies operating in Russia from the state. The first to be affected by the provision, on the basis of a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin, were the German Uniper and the Finnish Fortum, which manage various plants for the production of electricity. But the list could “get longer,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned.
To know more:
The news – Beijing has come out of its torpor, even if the road is still long
The case – The new devastating audio between two Russian oligarchs: in Russia “everything is collapsing, people will kill each other in the streets”
Margelletti’s point – “The conflict will widen. Russian oligarchs against Putin? It is one of the Western inventions”
History – Goodbye KFC, Rostic’s is born, Putin’s autarkic fast food restaurant
Ukrainian Prime Minister Smyhal at the Vatican for an audience with the Pope
VATICAN CITY. The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Smyhal, arrived at the Vatican together with his delegation for the audience scheduled for this morning with Pope Francis. The private meeting with the Pope in the Library Hall of the Apostolic Palace is scheduled for 9.00, which will be followed by the presentation of the sequel and the exchange of gifts. The Ukrainian premier will then go to talks with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin. The audience, an important moment in the relations of the Holy See with the country at war and in the framework of pontifical diplomacy regarding the Russo-Ukrainian conflict, takes place on the eve of Pope Bergoglio’s departure for his trip to Hungary, a nation that shares part of his borders with Ukraine. Yesterday in Rome, Smyhal participated in the bilateral conference for the reconstruction of his country. This morning the security arrangements around the Vatican were strengthened for the arrival of the Ukrainian delegation.
The Italian journalist injured in Kherson: “We have never exposed ourselves to gratuitous risks. The Russians are shooting everyone”
“I don’t understand how that was possible. We had left the car on the access ramp to the bridge. I have a blue jacket with very large press written on it and the two Ukrainian soldiers who told us to leave understood that we were journalists. But the Russians are shooting at everything, they have been shooting at doctors and now they are shooting at the press. I’ve lost count of missing or dead journalists and photographers.” This is how Corrado Zunino on ‘The breakfast club’ on Radio Capital, the Repubblica journalist injured yesterday in Kherson (Ukraine) recounts the attack in which his collaborator Bogdan Bitik died. «We have never exposed ourselves – explains Zunino – to gratuitous risks. There was no war atmosphere, there was silence on that bridge. Now I’m in a military hospital in the south of the country, I have 4 minor wounds. But in a few hours the transfer for my return to Italy can start». «I’m fine – continues the journalist – but I am saddened by having lost a friend. I went on 5 missions with Bogdan Bitik, my collaborator, I’ve known him since I first arrived in Ukraine. He had returned to Ukraine from Indonesia where he has a wife and a son, I have just spoken to his wife. All extraordinary people, kind and generous. It was Bogdan – says Zunino – who drove the car when we were around, spoke at the checkpoints in Ukrainian, helped me translate the interviews. Yesterday we were on the Kherson bridge on the Ukrainian-held side, he was the one who suggested I make a video. Two Ukrainian soldiers at the beginning of the bridge told us to leave and we left immediately. They kept saying “Press press” to each other, so they identified us as journalists. After six seconds I felt my shoulder burn, I only heard a whistle, the same bullet that grazed my shoulder hit Bogdan, he was only a meter away from me. Bogdan fell to the ground without a whimper. I turned to see if he was following me but he was still on the bridge, he didn’t move. At that moment I fell and got three small wounds. There we heard another shot. In my jacket, the doctors then found a third shot stuck at the height of the belly”
Russian bombs on Bakhmut
Russian forces shelled the town of Bakhmut, and the head of Wagner said Ukrainian troops were pouring in ahead of an “inevitable” counter-offensive. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook that fighting has gripped Bakhmut and nearby areas. Russian forces failed to advance on two villages to the northwest. At least a dozen locations have come under Russian fire.
One dead and 15 injured in Russian attack on Mykolaiv
One dead and 15 injured. This is the balance of the latest Russian attack on Mykolaiv according to Kiev Independent reports. The oblast where the city is located was allegedly hit with four S-300 air defense missiles, according to local authorities. At least one of these missiles hit a multi-story residential building, while another targeted a private residence.
#RussiaUkraine #war #missiles #night #Mikolaiv #dead #injured #Ukrainian #premier #audience #Pope
Leave a Reply