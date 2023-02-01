A Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kramatorsk has killed at least three people and injured seven. This was reported by the governor of Donetsk Oblast Pavlo Kyrylenkoas reported by the Kyiv Independent. According to Kyrylenko, it is likely that other people remained under the rubble of the apartment building, located in the city center. Kremlin-backed separatists have partially controlled the industrial region since 2014, including its main city, Donetsk. After ruling last year that the region was Russian, Moscow is trying to take it over completely.
On the ground, the situation in Bakhmut is increasingly difficult. The city resists but pays perhaps the highest blood price of the war, not only among the Ukrainian defenders barricaded in the rubble but also, above all, among the Russians. Moscow’s soldiers “are razing to the ground” the city, “it is a total ruin, they are killing anyone they can find”, denounced the head of the Ukrainian military administration of the Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko.
Meanwhile, the United States is about to authorize military aid for more than 2 billion dollars to be allocated to Ukraine. This package is expected to include long-range missiles for the first time. President Joe Biden could meet Volodymr Zelensky in Poland at the end of February, on the occasion of his trip to Europe for the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Moscow replica. “Thus the level of escalation will increase,” explains the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov. Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu he has said he is willing to mediate between Russia and Ukraine if both sides, and the Americans, ask him to.
The shadow of corruption returns to threaten the Kiev administration. The Ukrainian Council of Ministers has in fact fired the top management of the customs agency, including the interim head Vyacheslav Demchenko and his two deputies. According to the deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko on Telegram. Corruption schemes have been uncovered within the customs agency in which customs crimes have caused losses of almost 400 million hryvnias (about 9 million euros) to the state.
At least three people were killed and around 20 injured when a Russian missile slammed into an apartment building in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine. “Three people were killed and another twenty injured” and “at least eight apartment buildings were damaged, one of which was completely destroyed. People may be under the rubble,” Donetsk police said. “More than a hundred police officers are working at the scene of the attack,” she added. AFP reporters saw two bodies where rescuers were clearing the rubble.
Meeting of the UN Security Council on 24 February
The United Nations Security Council will meet to discuss the situation in Ukraine on February 24, the day of the first anniversary of the start of the war. This is what emerges from the provisional monthly program of the Council, which states that the meeting will be on the “maintenance of peace and security in Ukraine”.
Zelensky: civilian victims in Kramatorsk, it is Russian terrorism
In Kramatorsk «Russian terrorists hit the city with a ballistic missile causing civilian casualties. Some people are still under the rubble. No target but terror.” So on Twitter the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who adds: “The only way to stop Russian terrorism is to defeat it” with “tanks, fighter jets, long-range missiles”.
