The Russians yesterday launched a full-scale attack which has affected energy grids, leaving Kiev without electricity and without water and triggering blackouts in other major cities such as Sumy and Kharkiv, and again across the border in Moldova. The day began with alarms about massive raids in the western Zhytomyr region, and sirens that sounded almost everywhere: from Kiev to Kharkiv, from Vinnytsia to Chernihiv, from Mykolaiv to Kirovohrad. Those that have hit the targets have caused interruptions in the water supply in all areas, and the emergency blackout has been triggered, while subway journeys have been suspended to use the stations as shelters.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has received the renewed support of the EU, which has adopted the ninth package of sanctions. And this time the party of Vladimir Putin, United Russia, has also ended up on the blacklist.
The Russian authorities allegedly sent a group of riot police from St. Petersburg in Mariupol, a city in Ukraine located in the Donetsk region, unilaterally annexed by Moscow in recent months, with the aim of stopping a wave of protests against the pro-Russian administration. This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, according to which the anti-riot units are already patrolling the streets of the city in the face of “mass protests”.
According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia fired at least 76 missiles against Ukraine yesterday. The attacks, CNN reports, were reported throughout the country, including in Kiev. Ukraine said Moscow used Tu95 strategic bombers in attacks for the first time. Only a third of residents in the capital have water and heat, while about 40 percent have electricity, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said in a Telegram post. The outages are due to damaged power grids, Klitschko said. “City services are working to return heat and water to all residents of the capital by morning. The electricity technicians are working to stabilize the power system,” he explained. The city’s subway has been shut down and emergency power cuts are in effect in the region.
Zelensky: Macron-Putin talks? I don’t think they will lead to results
“Emmanuel Macron has the right to do what he wants, but I don’t think they can deliver results.” Thus Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking of the channel of dialogue that the French president is trying to maintain with the Kremlin. Interviewed by the Tf1 broadcaster, Zelensky returned to the conditions necessary to end the war: «All that interests us is to free our lands, the territories currently held by the Russians. At that point we will have to talk to a Russia that is ready to respect its interlocutor and that is beginning to give us back what belongs to us in accordance with international law. It is with such a Russia that I will be ready to negotiate, but not with the Russia we have at the moment, a Nazi Russia.” Putin is “a man who does not want peace” and “who thinks only of his personal interests”, he added.
