The Russians yesterday launched a full-scale attack which has affected energy grids, leaving Kiev without electricity and without water and triggering blackouts in other major cities such as Sumy and Kharkiv, and again across the border in Moldova. The day began with alarms about massive raids in the western Zhytomyr region, and sirens that sounded almost everywhere: from Kiev to Kharkiv, from Vinnytsia to Chernihiv, from Mykolaiv to Kirovohrad. Those that have hit the targets have caused interruptions in the water supply in all areas, and the emergency blackout has been triggered, while subway journeys have been suspended to use the stations as shelters.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has received the renewed support of the EU, which has adopted the ninth package of sanctions. And this time the party of Vladimir Putin, United Russia, has also ended up on the blacklist.

The Russian authorities allegedly sent a group of riot police from St. Petersburg in Mariupol, a city in Ukraine located in the Donetsk region, unilaterally annexed by Moscow in recent months, with the aim of stopping a wave of protests against the pro-Russian administration. This was reported by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, according to which the anti-riot units are already patrolling the streets of the city in the face of “mass protests”.

