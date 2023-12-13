New violent Russian attack on Kiev: at least ten ballistic missiles intercepted in the middle of the night by Ukrainian anti-aircraft fire over the skies of the capital, with the fragments landing on residential areas which injured 53 people, including five children. The pieces of the downed missiles also shattered the windows of a children's hospital in the Dniprovskyi district, the most affected, along the banks of the Dnipro. «There will be an answer to all this. We will do it,” promised President Volodymyr Zelensky. Russia «has once again confirmed its title as a shameful country that launches missiles at night, hitting residential areas, kindergartens and energy facilities in winter».

The Ukrainian leader, returning from the USA and on the eve of the European Council, made a surprise stop in Oslo where he met with Nordic leaders to discuss how to “increase pressure on the Russian invader”. Denmark has put on the table a one billion euro aid package which will be presented in Parliament. “Of course we cannot win without help,” Zelensky warned after his conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. “But we cannot lose because the only thing we have is our country,” he underlined. On the more specifically military front, the leader of Kiev, responding to criticism from US sources on the stagnation of the counter-offensive, reiterated that «in winter everything slows down for many reasons, we are talking about the defense of the east of the State, because most of the troops Russian is concentrated there. We are talking about hundreds of thousands of troops. Therefore, the most important thing is to contain and destroy them there.”

According to US intelligence, Russia has lost 87% of the ground troops it had in active service before invading Ukraine and two-thirds of its tanks. But despite these heavy losses, Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to move forward, as also confirmed by the data provided by the Norwegian institute Sipri: the military spending budget for 2024 is set at almost 13 billion rubles, an increase of 29 % in real terms compared to this year, a staggering percentage of GDP equal to 7.1%. Meanwhile, to deal with the furious attacks with missiles and drones, with US President Biden “we have agreed to work to increase the number of air defense systems in Ukraine”, said Zelensky. According to Politico, Kiev has once again asked for a version with a longer range of the Atacms, the medium-range missiles capable of hitting a target at 300 kilometres, compared to the current ones supplied by Washington which reach 165. A request, Politico reveals, advanced by Zelensky during the conversation with the speaker of the House, Republican Michael Johnson. It's the same step that Republicans in recent weeks have urged President Biden to take, sending the more powerful missile variant. Perhaps this is precisely the “positive signal” that the Ukrainian leader alluded to after the 360-degree meetings with representatives of American politics.

To know more

What happened yesterday