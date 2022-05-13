Eightieth day of war. Moscow is withdrawing its soldiers from the surroundings of Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, where it is losing ground. Now aim for Izyum. Yet, during the night a missile hit the Derhachi House of Culture, used to distribute aid. The battle continues off the island of the Serpents, a ship from Moscow is ablaze. Kiev reports that more than 210,000 Ukrainian children have been deported by the Russians.

For the first time since the invasion of Ukraine, the United States is calling Russia. Defense Minister Austin had a telephone conversation with Russian colleague Shoigu calling for a swift ceasefire and stressing the importance of preserving communication channels. US sources reassure: “We will help Kiev to put it in a position to be able to negotiate.”

According to the head of the Ukrainian 007, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, Russian President Putin is seriously ill with cancer and a coup is already underway in Russia to remove it.

Meanwhile, Erdogan says no to the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO which would be “ideal countries for terrorists”. Now the leaders of the two countries want to discuss their membership of the Alliance with Turkey, today in Berlin, during the meeting of NATO foreign ministers. US President Joe Biden spoke with the Swedish Prime Minister and the Finnish President. The White House: «We will also clarify with Ankara».

From today Russia cuts electricity to Finland, but Helsinki assures it can do without its energy imports. The first Finnish minister, Sanna Marin, will be at Palazzo Chigi on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

02.47 – Russian forces bomb the Mariupol steelworks

The last bastion of hundreds of Ukrainian defenders in a city almost completely controlled by Russia after more than two months of siege is constantly under bombs. Word of Ukrainian President Zelensky, who reported on the dramatic situation of the defenders in the steel mills in the southern port of Mariupol. Ukraine, stating that there is no military solution to the stalemate, has proposed evacuating 38 of the most seriously injured fighters. If Moscow allows them to go out, Kiev will release a number of Russian POWs.

02.34 – Zelensky: trattatives to evacuate Azovstal very complex

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said talks with Russia to get injured defenders out of Mariupol’s Azovstal plant were very complex, adding that Kiev was using “influential intermediaries,” he said. Reutersquoting his late night speech.

01.53 – Canada, swastikas on Ukrainian institution building

The building of a Ukrainian organization in Edmonton, Canada was vandalized with some swastikas. The reports on Kyiv Independent, publishing the photos. Canadian police are investigating the incident. The swastikas were spray painted on the building of the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada.

⚡️Ukrainian organization’s building in Canada’s Edmonton vandalized with swastikas. Police are investigating the case after multiple swastikas were spray-painted on the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada’s Edmonton building at around 3 am on May 13. Photo: Ivan Lypovyk pic.twitter.com/OpcVXHFvSA – The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 13, 2022

01.41 – Zelensky: those who delay sanctions think about the food crisis

The war and the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports were “causing a large-scale food crisis”. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nocturnal speech, quoted by The Guardian. “Russian officials – said Zelensky – are also openly threatening the world, there will be famine in dozens of countries. And what could be the consequences of such a famine? What political instability and migratory flows will this lead to? These are the questions to be answered by those who are delaying sanctions on Russia or are trying to postpone aid to Ukraine ”.

01.32 – Kiev: over a thousand regained since the beginning of the war settlements

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine has recaptured six settlements from Russian forces. There are 1,015 in total since the start of the conflict in February. “We restore electricity, water supply, communications, transport, social services,” he explained in his night video message. Zelesky added that “the gradual liberation of the Kharkiv region” shows that Ukraine “will leave nothing to the enemy”.

Local residents clean up the remains of their destroyed home in the village of Zahaltsi near Kiev

01.10 – Moscow investigates “attack” against troupe of the canal Rt

The Investigative Committee of Russia is investigating the alleged attack by the Ukrainian military against a crew of the Russian TV channel Rt in the Donbass, the same committee cited by the agency said Tax. «The investigators of the Committee will establish all the circumstances of the bombing of the troupe of Rt as part of a criminal case and will identify the perpetrators, ”reads a statement. Two cameramen were reportedly injured during bombing by the Ukrainian army near the city of Dokuchayevsk, according to the same broadcaster. Funded by the Russian state, Rt he was banned from broadcasts in the EU in early March, accused of being a tool of “disinformation” by Moscow in its offensive in Ukraine. He charges that are denied by the channel.

00.42 – Zelensky: much more pressure is needed on Russia

“Each day of war represents an increase in global threats, a new opportunity for Russia to cause instability in other parts of the world, not just here in Europe. Therefore, much more pressure is needed on Russia ». Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video message.

00.38 – Zelensky: we work to make the war shorter every day

“No one today can predict how long this war will last. But we are doing everything possible to free our land quickly. This is our priority: to work every day to make the war shorter ». Thus Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message. “However, this unfortunately depends not only on our people, but also on our allies. From European countries, from countries around the free world, ”he explained. «I am grateful to all those who are working to strengthen sanctions against Russia and to increase defense and financial support for us, for Ukraine. This is the only recipe for defending freedom in the face of the Russian invasion, ”he added.

00.23 – Russian missile hits House of Culture in Kharkiv, the mayor: terrorist act

A Russian missile attack hit the House of Culture in Kharkiv, which was used to distribute aid. The news agency reported Reuters cited by the site The Guardian. The mayor of Kharkiv, Vyacheslav Zadorenko, told the Reuters: «I can’t call it anything other than a terrorist act. They wanted to hit the base where we store the supplies and create a humanitarian catastrophe ”.

00.09 France denies Zelensky’s accusations about concessions to Russia

The Elysée declares that French President Emmanuel Macron has never discussed anything with Vladimir Putin without the agreement of President Volodymyr Zelensky and has never asked him for any concessions. He reports it The Kyiv Independent. “He always said it was up to the Ukrainians to decide the terms of their negotiations with the Russians,” explains Anne-Sophie Bradelle, head of international communications at the Elysée.

