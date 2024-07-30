A new type of military equipment delivered by Pyongyang to Moscow was spotted today by a Ukrainian surveillance drone in the Kharkiv region. For the first time, a North Korean armored vehicle used by the Russian army was seen on the battlefield in this region where Moscow launched a new offensive in the spring, Le Figaro reports. OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) specialists have formally identified the six-wheel drive armored vehicle: it is the Bulsae-4 anti-tank system, capable, thanks to its eight guided missile tubes, of reaching targets more than ten kilometers away. The Bulsae-4 was officially shown on North Korean state television in 2016 and, according to some South Korean sources, its range could reach 25 kilometers.

Meanwhile, the Russian army has taken control of the village of Leninskoye in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Defense Ministry in Moscow reported. “Units of the “Center” group of troops, as a result of active actions, have liberated the village of Leninskoye in the DPR,” the ministry wrote in a statement, adding that the military also improved tactical positions along the line of contact.

