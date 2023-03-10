Carpet bombing, rockets, drones and even hypersonic missiles. Moscow thus launches the most massive attack on Ukraine in the night for weeks, hitting 10 regions with a total of 81 rockets. It is the 15th large-scale attack since the invasion in February 2022, the first of this second year of war. The Zaporizhzhia plant is also back in the sights, thus fueling fears again about the danger of a nuclear accident. While this time Russia explains its reasons, saying it was a “massive retaliation” for the “terrorist attack” in the Bryansk border region. Even the capital, Kiev is back under attack and it hasn’t happened for a long time.

Russian bombs in the night in Kiev in the Goloseevsky and Svyatoshinsky districts



Two rockets fell: one aimed and hit an energy plant and 40% of the capital’s inhabitants were left without heating, the other was destroyed in flight by the air defense but the remains brought fear back to a neighborhood on the western borders of the city, Sviatoshyn, with broken glass, cars gone up in smoke and a crater left on the asphalt next to gardens with children’s games. Three people injured here. But the toll from the night of attacks is at least 11 dead throughout the country, the injured are 22. Five of the victims are counted in Lviv.

The war came from the sky and with unprecedented violence: “The attacks of Russian military units on Ukraine at night started from three seas: the Black Sea, the Azov Sea, the Caspian Sea. They used all types of missiles they have, including to distract flak,” said Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yurii Ignat. In all 81 missiles. Among these six were the hypersonic Kinzhal, which the Kiev air force is unable to intercept, said the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, General Valery Zaloujny, who also communicated that the Ukrainian forces shot down 34 missiles and four Shahed drones. “The enemy fired 81 rockets, trying to intimidate the Ukrainians again, back to their pathetic tactics. The occupiers can only terrorize peaceful people. That’s all they can do. But that won’t help them,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this is how he intervened in the morning.

Russian missiles on Kiev, rescuers at work in the Sviatoshyn district





But Moscow goes straight and punctuates its version: “High-precision long-range weapons launched from the air, from the sea and from the ground, including the Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, have hit crucial targets of military infrastructure, enterprises of the military-industrial complex and energy structures that feed them” in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said, specifying that it was a “massive retaliation” for the “terrorist attack” in the Bryansk border region by a commando infiltrated from Ukraine. This declaration marks one of the novelties of this attack, together with the use of lethal hypersonic missiles. In the evening, the White House reacted by branding the latest attacks as “brutal and unjustified”. While the president of the EU Commission heard Zelensky: “Russia’s deliberate attack against civilians and the energy grid is a war crime. This strengthens our common determination to continue to progress in Ukraine’s reform efforts along the path of EU membership”.

Lviv, Russian missiles hit a residential neighborhood: the devastation filmed by the drone





Europe meanwhile is keeping its eyes on the continent’s largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia, after the plant was cut off from the electricity grid following the attack. “We support all initiatives to make” the power plant safe “because occupying a civilian power plant is against all international agreements and creates a very dangerous situation,” said EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson. The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, in turn warned against the risks associated with repeated power outages in the plant. But it is Energoatom, the Ukrainian nuclear operator, who recalls the nightmare: “The Russians are putting the world on the brink of a nuclear catastrophe. And this happens the day after the negotiations with the United Nations on demilitarization” of the central, he said.

