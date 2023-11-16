The Russian army once again carried out a massive bombing in the center of Kherson. There is currently one death and eight injuries.

Kiev accuses Moscow of having stored over 800 missiles in Crimea to hit Ukrainian energy infrastructure during the winter. «We know that the enemy has deployed a powerful hub of military assets in Crimea. In particular, Kalibr and Onisk missiles launched from Crimea were concentrated there,” said Nataliia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the coordination centers of the Ukrainian Southern Command, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. “Over 800 missiles are ready to be used by the enemy for energy terrorism,” she added, explaining that the missiles are concentrated in places where they can be loaded onto planes. Today a Russian missile hit an energy infrastructure in the village of Bilozerka, near Kherson, causing an electricity blackout in the area.

However, Zelensky said that Russia is no longer able to use the Black Sea as its foothold, and that Ukraine has managed to take the initiative and force the Russians to try to hide their warships.

The general secretary of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, in a press point with the Latvian president, Edgars Rinkevics, declared that «Russia does not plan peace, it plans another war. You have attempted to launch offensive operations, for example, around Avdiivka, but the situation on the battlefield is more difficult than we hoped. This is not an argument against support, it is an argument for greater support for Ukraine, because once again we cannot allow President Putin to win.”

«The Ukrainians have already achieved great victories. At the beginning of this war, most experts believed – and we feared – that Ukraine would collapse in a matter of days and that Russia would take control of Kiev in a matter of weeks. The reality is that the opposite happened and the Ukrainians were able to push back the Russian forces in the north, east and south and liberated half of the territory, so this is a big victory for Ukraine which liberated so so much territory, it is a great victory for Ukraine that it managed to inflict heavy losses on the Russian invaders,” he added.

