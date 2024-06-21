Ukrainian forces do not lower their heads in the face of the Russian invasion and launch a new and massive series of cross-border attacksfrom Krasnodar to Bryansk: refineries, an airport, radar and intelligence centers of the enemy they were targeted with a rain of drones in an attempt to ease pressure on Donbass and Kharkiv, where Vladimir Putin’s troops continue to maintain the initiative.

The Kremlin’s response was to once again raise the bar on nuclear weapons, with a possible lowering of the threshold for the use of atomic weapons. Putin announced that Russia plans to “further develop its nuclear triad (missiles launched by land, air and sea) as a guarantee of strategic deterrence and to preserve the balance of power in the world.” As for the front in Ukraine, the Russian president assured that “the supplies of unmanned aerial systems of different types, armored vehicles and means of precision destruction, assault aviation, enemy detection systems, of control and communication systems for the troops”.

On the map the red line marks the borders demanded by Putin. The areas occupied by Moscow are highlighted in red

The epicenter of the clashes remains Chasiv Yar (100 km north of Avdiivka), a strategic city on a hill that would open the way to the last disputed areas of Donetskwhere the invaders launch massive frontal attacks, while the defense forces admit an “extremely difficult” situation.

For Kievin difficulty on the field, good news has arrived from Brussels, with the definitive green light from the 27 to start accession negotiationsstarting next week (together with Moldova).



The map shows the eastern front where Russia’s attacks have intensified

