Hour after hour, the death toll rises in Dnipro, the scene of the latest massacre, one of the most serious, in the conflict in Ukraine. At least 30 people died in the building gutted by a Russian missile. Among them, even a 15-year-old girl. More than 70 are injured, including 13 children, while the fate of 30 missing remains unknown. Even the kids are digging through the debris but, with time running out relentlessly, there is little hope of finding any more survivors, according to mayor Borys Filatov. And while one is still digging into the shapeless mass that was once a condominium, the words of Vladimir Putin sound like a slap in the face, welcoming the “positive dynamics” that the “special military operation” in Ukraine has taken, underlining that “everything is it is developing according to the plans of the military leaders”. From the West comes the condemnation of what Poland bluntly defines as a “war crime” and Germany is asking that the Russians behind these actions “be held responsible”, while there is talk of a possible visit by the Pope again in Kiev which re-launched the invitation. “We continue to fight for every life,” promised President Volodymyr Zelensky, as desperation grows among Ukrainians. New attacks have hit Kherson, where the premises where representatives of the Red Cross work and a children’s center have also been hit. As Ukrainian regions try to recover from fresh damage to critical infrastructure, eyes remain on the east, where the Russians are claiming successes in their advance towards Bakhmut. Peace remains a mirage. We return to talk about the possible trip of Pope Francis to Ukraine. Contingencies that Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the Ukrainian President Zelensky, and the Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See Andrii Yurash also spoke about. For the moment there is no confirmation from the Holy See on whether anything is moving, on new invitations from the Ukrainian apparatus and whether a papal trip is actually in the works.
The interview – Albin Kurti: “Putin plays on the skin of Kosovo, so Serbia wants to undermine the Balkans”
The kamikaze drone flies over the Ukrainian position: this is how it is shot down by the soldiers of Kiev
Russian bombs on Nikopol, damage to houses and civilian infrastructure
The city of Nikopol in southern Ukraine was hit by Russian shelling this morning. Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said on Telegram, explaining that dozens of houses, a gas pipeline and several power lines were damaged in the attack. No casualties were reported in the attack.
Joint Russia-Belarus air military exercises kick off
The militaries of Russia and Belarus have launched joint air exercises. This was stated by the Belarusian Defense Ministry, explaining that the exercises, defined as “defensive in nature”, will last until February 1st. As stated on the Telegram account of the Belarusian Defense Ministry, units of the Russian Aerospace Forces arrived at the airports of Belarus in the night. ”Today, a joint tactical flight exercise of the aviation units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation, which are part of the aviation component of the regional grouping of troops, began,” said a statement. ”A subdivision of the 120th Mechanized Brigade of the Separate Guards has begun to carry out a series of combat training tasks”, explains the ministry. “All airfields and training grounds of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus will be involved during the tactical flight exercise,” the ministry added in a statement.
Kiev: 35 victims of Russian bombing of Dnipro
The death toll from the missile attack by the Russian armed forces that hit an apartment building in Dnipro, Ukraine, has risen to 35. Dnipro regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko confirmed this on Telegram. «The rescue and rescue operation in Dnipro have been going on for at least 40 hours. At night, rescuers extracted more dead from the apartment building destroyed by a Russian missile,” Reznichenko said, adding that “at this moment, the enemy’s attack has cost the lives of 35 inhabitants of the building. Among them are two children.’ The governor then added that “39 people were saved and 75 were injured. Among the wounded are 14 children”. However, the fate of the other 35 inhabitants of the building remains ”unknown. The search for people under the rubble continues.
Ukrainian military source: Russia controls Soledar
Russian forces have occupied the last industrial zone in the far western suburb of Soledar held by Ukrainian troops. This was reported by the commander of the Ukrainian drone unit Robert “Magyar” Brovdy on his Telegram channel, according to reports The Kyiv Independent.
Baltics and Poland discuss cooperation for security in Europe
A meeting between the Speakers of the Parliaments of Lithuania (Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen), Estonia (Jüri Ratas), Latvia (Edvards Smiltēns), and Poland (Tomasz Grodzki) will take place today in Warsaw. During the meeting, the Speakers of the Parliaments of the four countries will discuss ways of developing parliamentary cooperation in response to the geopolitical threats arriving from Russia. According to what the president of the Lithuanian parliament said before leaving for Warsaw, «the Baltic countries and Poland take a very similar position on security in central and eastern Europe, as well as on the measures to be taken against Russia. As we are approaching the first anniversary of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the Warsaw meeting will be a good opportunity to harmonize positions and discuss further common parliamentary steps to achieve our common goals.’
German company: Leopard for Kiev not available before 2024
German arms firm Rheinmetall could not deliver Panzer Leopards to Ukraine before 2024, even if the political decision is made next week. This is what the CEO of the group, Armin Papperger, clarified to Bild am Sonntag. In fact, the necessary maintenance work on heavy weapons, which has been under discussion for weeks, would last that long.
