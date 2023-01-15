Hour after hour, the death toll rises in Dnipro, the scene of the latest massacre, one of the most serious, in the conflict in Ukraine. At least 30 people died in the building gutted by a Russian missile. Among them, even a 15-year-old girl. More than 70 are injured, including 13 children, while the fate of 30 missing remains unknown. Even the kids are digging through the debris but, with time running out relentlessly, there is little hope of finding any more survivors, according to mayor Borys Filatov. And while one is still digging into the shapeless mass that was once a condominium, the words of Vladimir Putin sound like a slap in the face, welcoming the “positive dynamics” that the “special military operation” in Ukraine has taken, underlining that “everything is it is developing according to the plans of the military leaders”. From the West comes the condemnation of what Poland bluntly defines as a “war crime” and Germany is asking that the Russians behind these actions “be held responsible”, while there is talk of a possible visit by the Pope again in Kiev which re-launched the invitation. “We continue to fight for every life,” promised President Volodymyr Zelensky, as desperation grows among Ukrainians. New attacks have hit Kherson, where the premises where representatives of the Red Cross work and a children’s center have also been hit. As Ukrainian regions try to recover from fresh damage to critical infrastructure, eyes remain on the east, where the Russians are claiming successes in their advance towards Bakhmut. Peace remains a mirage. We return to talk about the possible trip of Pope Francis to Ukraine. Contingencies that Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the Ukrainian President Zelensky, and the Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See Andrii Yurash also spoke about. For the moment there is no confirmation from the Holy See on whether anything is moving, on new invitations from the Ukrainian apparatus and whether a papal trip is actually in the works.

