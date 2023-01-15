Hour after hour, the death toll rises in Dnipro, the scene of the latest massacre, one of the most serious, in the conflict in Ukraine. At least 30 people died in the building gutted by a Russian missile. Among them, even a 15-year-old girl. More than 70 are injured, including 13 children, while the fate of 30 missing remains unknown. Even the kids are digging through the debris but, with time running out relentlessly, there is little hope of finding any more survivors, according to mayor Borys Filatov. And while one is still digging into the shapeless mass that was once a condominium, the words of Vladimir Putin sound like a slap in the face, welcoming the “positive dynamics” that the “special military operation” in Ukraine has taken, underlining that “everything is it is developing according to the plans of the military leaders”. From the West comes the condemnation of what Poland bluntly defines as a “war crime” and Germany is asking that the Russians behind these actions “be held responsible”, while there is talk of a possible visit by the Pope again in Kiev which re-launched the invitation. “We continue to fight for every life,” promised President Volodymyr Zelensky, as desperation grows among Ukrainians. New attacks have hit Kherson, where the premises where representatives of the Red Cross work and a children’s center have also been hit. As Ukrainian regions try to recover from fresh damage to critical infrastructure, eyes remain on the east, where the Russians are claiming successes in their advance towards Bakhmut. Peace remains a mirage. We return to talk about the possible trip of Pope Francis to Ukraine. Contingencies that Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the Ukrainian President Zelensky, and the Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See Andrii Yurash also spoke about. For the moment there is no confirmation from the Holy See on whether anything is moving, on new invitations from the Ukrainian apparatus and whether a papal trip is actually in the works.
The interview – Albin Kurti: “Putin plays on the skin of Kosovo, so Serbia wants to undermine the Balkans”
The kamikaze drone flies over the Ukrainian position: this is how it is shot down by the soldiers of Kiev
Ukrainian military source: Russia controls Soledar
Russian forces have occupied the last industrial zone in the far western suburb of Soledar held by Ukrainian troops. This was reported by the commander of the Ukrainian drone unit Robert “Magyar” Brovdy on his Telegram channel, according to reports The Kyiv Independent.
Baltics and Poland discuss cooperation for security in Europe
A meeting between the Speakers of the Parliaments of Lithuania (Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen), Estonia (Jüri Ratas), Latvia (Edvards Smiltēns), and Poland (Tomasz Grodzki) will take place today in Warsaw. During the meeting, the Speakers of the Parliaments of the four countries will discuss ways of developing parliamentary cooperation in response to the geopolitical threats arriving from Russia. According to what the president of the Lithuanian parliament said before leaving for Warsaw, «the Baltic countries and Poland take a very similar position on security in central and eastern Europe, as well as on the measures to be taken against Russia. As we are approaching the first anniversary of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the Warsaw meeting will be a good opportunity to harmonize positions and discuss further common parliamentary steps to achieve our common goals.’
German company: Leopard for Kiev not available before 2024
German arms firm Rheinmetall could not deliver Panzer Leopards to Ukraine before 2024, even if the political decision is made next week. This is what the CEO of the group, Armin Papperger, clarified to Bild am Sonntag. In fact, the necessary maintenance work on heavy weapons, which has been under discussion for weeks, would last that long.
