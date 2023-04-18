Russia is interested in ending the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible, but in a context in which “the security interests of all states, without exception,” are taken into account. Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov, from Brasilia, at the end of the meeting with Chancellor Mauro Viera, evokes the possibility of peace negotiations, but conditional on a series of stakes.

Meanwhile, two Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group have admitted killing over 20 Ukrainian children and teenagers during the war in Ukraine in the Bakhmut and Soledar areas. This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda, which states that it reports the stories of two mercenaries to Vladimir Osechkin, founder of Gulagu.net, the site of the homonymous organization against corruption and torture, with the admission of one of the two to have «shot the head of a 5-year-old girl. Claims rejected by the founder of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to which “no one ever shoots civilians or children, nobody needs them”.

Supporting the Wagner confessions is an interception published by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in which a Russian soldier tells his wife that he has received orders to “kill children, women, everyone. The annihilation is complete. I’m ready », he points out coldly.

The front of the countries opposed to the import of Ukrainian grain is widening. Slovakia has also decided to temporarily suspend the import of agricultural products from Ukraine, adding to the stop imposed by Poland and Hungary. The problem is mainly of the internal market, after large quantities of Ukrainian wheat began to alter the market of neighboring countries: Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria, lowering prices and creating mechanisms of downward competition.

