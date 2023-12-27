Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov raises his voice about the continued shipment of weapons to Kiev and in an exclusive interview with Tass says: «Despite the failure of the 'counteroffensive' of the Ukrainian armed forces, the West raises the stakes by continuing to supply increasingly lethal, long-range weapons in Kiev. NATO weapons are supplied, including cluster munitions and depleted uranium projectiles.”

For his part, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force, Yuriy Ignat, denied the presence of F-16s in Ukraine. Ukrinform reports it. “The American edition of Newsweek published an article with incredible hypotheses about the presence of F-16s in Ukraine and even their probable involvement in the destruction of six Russian planes,” Ignat underlined.

The United States announces the last weapons and equipment package of the year for Ukraine. This was reported by a note from the US State Department. “Our assistance has been critical to supporting our Ukrainian allies as they defend their country and their freedom from Russia's aggression,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “This package provides up to $250 million in weapons and equipment based on previously established levies for Ukraine.”

While the toll of the Ukrainian pyrotechnic attack that destroyed the Russian landing ship Novocherkassk in the port of Feodosia in Crimea is still uncertain with the independent Russian media reporting 77 sailors on board the ship, 33 of whom are reported missing. A total to which must be added the number of wounded, at least 19, and that of the two officers of whom there is no news, but who were apparently on board the ship. The Kremlin's reaction was not long in coming: bombings in Kherson and warning sirens in Zaporizhzhia last night. A series of explosions were heard. This was reported by 'Suspilne' which cites the air force. It was previously reported that Russian forces had launched attack drones in the region and were heading towards Zaporizhzhia from the west.

Meanwhile, from the southern front comes yet another episode of possible violation of human rights, all captured in a video that has made the rounds on social media. Three Ukrainian soldiers were reportedly executed by Russian forces after being taken prisoner near the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. The Ukrainian prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.

