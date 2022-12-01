The Pope’s words about the “cruelty” of Chechens and Buryats are “un-Christian”. The new attack against Francis comes from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who said in a press conference: “The Pope invites dialogue, but recently he also made an incomprehensible, completely non-Christian statement, identifying two Russian nationalities in one category from which atrocities during hostilities may be expected”. According to the head of Moscow’s diplomacy, “of course this does not help the cause and the authority of the Holy See”.

”Resolving the crisis in Ukraine with political methods is in the interest of Europe and of all Asian countries”, said Chinese President Xi Jinping during an interview with the President of the European Council Charles Michel in Beijing. China, Xi continued, has always been in favor of peace in Ukraine and will continue to play a constructive role in resolving the conflict. Europe, for its part, according to the Chinese president should avoid promoting an escalation and favor peace in Ukraine.