Yesterday evening, a large-scale air alarm went off in Ukraine, mainly in the southern and central regions. At 23.35 air alerts also in Kiev and in the region.

The Kremlin’s intelligence services would have orchestrated protests in several European cities against Turkey, NATO and Ukraine, in an attempt to influence public opinion and provoke reactions, according to an international journalistic investigation conducted thanks to a collaboration between various European media: Svt, Le Monde, Danmarks Radio, Expressen, Nrk, Delfi, Ndr/Wdr and Süddeutsche Zeitung. The source of this information would be classified documents of the Russian secret services, obtained from the Dossier Center investigative center.

Meanwhile, the Wagner group remains in Bakhmut. The mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to what he himself said in an audio message on Telegram, received reassurances from Moscow about the long overdue supply of ammunition. Prigozhin himself, otherwise, had threatened to withdraw his money from Bakhmut on 10 May.

Four days after the explosion of two drones intercepted over the Kremlin, the Moscow security services claimed to have thwarted a new sensational Ukrainian attack in the heart of Russia: a bombing with kamikaze unmanned aircraft packed with explosives destined for a base over 700 kilometers deep into Russian territory hosting Russian radar aircraft, the A-50s. At the same time, the Defense Ministry reports that as many as 22 Kiev drones were destroyed as they were preparing to carry out attacks on the Black Sea. And the pro-Russians report having shot down 10 unmanned aircraft destined to strike once again Sevastopol, where it headquarters the Russian fleet of this sea.

Even if Kiev still does not confirm or deny these initiatives, the series of incursions into the Russian skies is making tension skyrocket as May 9 approaches, when the anniversary of the victory over Nazism in the Second World War will be celebrated with the usual parade on Red Square.

