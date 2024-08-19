As Kiev’s forces continue their operation in the Russian region of Kursk on their own territory they are faced with an increasingly dramatic situation in the eastern region of Donetsk, where hundreds of civilians are being evacuated in these hours from the city of Pokrovsk in the face of the rapid advance of Moscow’s troops.

Baltic Sea, German Eurofighter intercepts a Russian supersonic bomber escorted by two fighters



In light of the Ukrainian offensive in Russia’s Kursk region, “the negotiation process is completely inappropriate at the moment,” Russian presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov said in an interview with the Telegram Shot channel, cited by Russian news agencies Tass and Interfax. “At this point, given this undertaking, we will not talk,” Ushakov said, according to Tass, in response to a question about the possibility of negotiations with Kiev. Ushakov said that Putin’s proposals “have not been canceled, but at the moment the negotiation process is completely inappropriate.”

To learn more

Lukashenko, Putin’s ace

What happened yesterday