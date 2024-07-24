Ukraine may be open to negotiations “with the Russian side” when Moscow “is ready to do so in good faith.” In his meeting in Guangzhou with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba returns to the possibility of direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, not excluding that they could resume at “some point,” provided that “the Russian side” is ready to participate with a serious intention to end the conflict.

The Kremlin has commented with due caution on Kuleba’s words, which – as spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted – are “in line with our position”. Russia, he continued, is waiting to have further details on the issue. “The Russian side has never refused negotiations and has always maintained its openness to the negotiation process”, Peskov further specified. Then there are the irreconcilable conditions set by the parties so far. Russia wants recognition of the status quo that developed during the war, including the arbitrary annexation of the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, while Ukraine is asking for the restoration of the internationally recognized borders. Without forgetting Crimea, incorporated into the Federation in 2014 and which Kiev would like back.

To know more

What happened yesterday